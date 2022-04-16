Shanna Moakler stuns braless in a white crop top

Shanna Moakler shows off her curves in a tight, white crop top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Shanna Moakler is definitely taking well to the spotlight again after her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother this winter.

Recently, Shanna flaunted her curves in a tiny bikini, proving that she’s still got it.

Now, she is back with a new image that shows her off while she poses outdoors.

Despite everything occurring her personal life, Shanna hasn’t shied away from sharing images on social media.

It’s also very clear that appearing on Celebrity Big Brother has helped put her back on the radar of many fans of celebrity culture.

Shanna Moakler shares new image with social media

Taking to her Facebook Stories, Shanna shared a hot new photo where she strikes a simple pose in a white top. She appeared to be standing outside, possibly at her house, as she leaned up against a wall.

Shanna Moakler poses in a white top. Pic credit: @ShannaMoakler/Facebook

More news on reality TV star Shanna Moakler

For many fans of reality TV, Shanna may have slipped off the radar until she was announced as a cast member for Celebrity Big Brother 3.

As soon as the season started, her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, popped up in the news.

When Matthew took Shanna’s images off his social media account and then expressed jealousy for the time Shanna spent with Lamar Odom on the show, drama ensued.

On the morning after the Celebrity Big Brother season finale, an incident took place at Shanna’s house that led to Matthew being arrested.

The couple seemed to have reached a conclusion in their relationship before Shanna and Matthew were seen eating out together a short time ago.

It’s unclear where their relationship stands at this point, but Shanna appears to be on her own again.

Shanna Moakler on the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast

Regarding her time on Celebrity Big Brother, there was a lot of controversy surrounding how fellow cast member Todrick Hall was treating her and other houseguests.

After refusing to give exit interviews after he lost, Todrick resurfaced to blame Shanna for the drama from the show. He called it just a “game” that he was playing and claimed that Big Brother fans just didn’t see what Shanna did to him. He refused to elaborate on those points.

With Celebrity Big Brother behind her, Shanna has gone back to enjoying her life, and that includes sharing a lot on social media.

For Big Brother fans, a new season of the hit reality competition show airs this summer on CBS. It will likely include a group of brand-new houseguests competing for the $750,000 prize.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS in Summer 2022.