Shanna Moakler shares topless photo as she heads back to L.A.

Model Shanna Moakler has shared another hot photo. Pic credit: @ShannaMoakler/Instagram

Shanna Moakler shared a topless photo online as she returned home to Los Angeles from the Miss Nevada USA and Miss Nevada Teen USA 2022 pageants.

It wasn’t that long ago that Shanna lived in the Big Brother house, where she took part in the third season of Celebrity Big Brother on CBS.

Competing against other reality TV stars like Carson Kressley, Cynthia Bailey, and Todrick Hall, Shanna finished in seventh place for the season.

The Celebrity Big Brother 3 winner ended up being professional fighter Miesha Tate, who easily beat Todrick in a one-sided jury vote during the season finale.

Recently, Shanna updated her fans on her relationship status, letting everyone know that her time with Matthew Rondeau had ended. The couple had been dealing with a lot, but Shanna finally decided to walk away.

Shanna Moakler shares a hot new photo with her followers

“Know your worth, even if it gets lonely. ❤️⚓️,” Shanna Moakler captioned a topless photo of herself that she posted this week.

“What’s really weird is that I was flagged on my story for this photo and they didn’t give a s**t about it on my feed,” Shanna later added as a secondary caption, letting her followers know a humorous bit of information about an earlier post on her Instagram Story.

A new season of Big Brother is coming soon

It’s getting very close to a new season of Big Brother beginning. A new group of houseguests will be playing the game this summer, with a $750,000 prize on the line.

Recently, producers were asking for more BB24 applicants, suggesting that there was still time for hopeful houseguests to put their hats in the ring.

There is also a rumored Big Brother 24 start date that has been posted online, showing that we are likely less than two months from the season premiere.

Soon enough, we should be learning if there will be a new theme for this summer, and then host Julie Chen Moonves will provide a house tour to show off what the producers have done this time around.

For Big Brother fans who want to see the season of CBB that Shanna Moakler participated in, episodes can be streamed on Paramount+. It was Celebrity Big Brother 3 in Winter 2022 that she participated in.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.