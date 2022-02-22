Shanae Ankney shows off her new hairstyle and claps back at critics

Shanae Ankney feels brand new with latest hairstyle. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Season 26 villain Shanae Ankney has ended her journey with Clayton Echard and is entering a new chapter with new hair.

Shanae shared her longer blonde tresses with her followers and appeared to be feeling fresh and new and more than satisfied with the look.

While Shanae wanted to show off her hair, the comments under her post also featured lots of critics that wanted to throw shade her way after being turned off by her personality on The Bachelor.

Shanae Ankney flaunts her new hair extensions

Shanae Ankney shared a TikTok video of herself dancing and showing off her freshly done hair.

While the hair transformation is not a major one, it does seem Shanae added more length, volume, and shine to her hair with halo extensions.

Shanae captioned the video, “New hair who dis?” adding the hashtag #blondeshavemorefun.

Shanae may have thought she was just posting a lighthearted video about her hair, but some used the post as an opportunity to further criticize her and her behavior.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Shanae Ankney reacts to her critics’ shade

Several comments under Shanae’s post were negative as critics called out Shanae’s attitude. Some of the comments even provoked Shanae to respond with short and seemingly unbothered quips.

One commenter wrote to Shanae, “New hair won’t fix your attitude,” and Shanae responded by simply saying “maybe.”

Another commenter wrote, “Go on Dr. Phil’s show so he can fix that attitude of yours!” along with a laughing emoji. Shanae, again, gave the same one-word response, writing, “maybe.”

Other less than positive comments included “so happy you’re gone,” “You need a straight jacket,” and “but you didn’t find love on the bachelor.”

Pic credit: @shanae.a/Instagram

Shanae had a bit more to say to one commenter who left a vomiting emoji under Shanae’s post about her hair.

Shanae responded to the puke emoji by writing, “Susan. Relax. Maybe you should get off my page…life is good. Be better.”

Pic credit: @shanae.a/Instagram

Since being eliminated from The Bachelor, Shanae has commented on the online bullying she’s received and how she seemingly finds it ironic that people are upset with her mean-spirited behavior and then proceed to be mean-spirited towards her.

Overall, Shanae has remained unapologetic for her disappointing behavior on The Bachelor and is instead looking forward to ‘the big things in store’ for her.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.