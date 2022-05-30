Shanae Ankney poses in a strapless bikini at the lake

Shanae Ankney reveals her bikini body at the lake. Pic credit: ABC

Shanae Ankney was this past season’s villain on The Bachelor with Clayton Echard.

While she made very few friends, she didn’t seem to care in the least that she was making everyone upset, and then she never felt like she needed to apologize to anyone for things she did or said.

Since the show, viewers have been watching her as a social media influencer as she posts photos of herself partying, celebrating her 30th birthday, and posing in swimwear.

What did Shanae Ankney wear in her latest Instagram photo?

Most recently, Shanae could be seen posing at the lake as she looked at the camera and sat on a wooden piece of a boat right by the water.

She donned a cream-colored strapless bikini that showed off her toned, lake-ready body.

Shanae captioned her photo by saying, “Just enjoy where you are now (yellow heart).”

What did Bachelor Nation viewers have to say about Shanae’s caption and photo?

While fans of Shanae’s gave her a lot of red hearts, fire flame emojis, and heart-faced emojis, they also had lots to say.

One woman wrote, “You look beautiful,” while another simply stated, “Beautiful.”

Another viewer stated, “Absolutely gorgeous you’re beyond perfect,” and still one fan was fishing for Paradise information or hints, as they put, “Getting ready for Bachelor in Paradise!”

Pic credit: @shanae.a/Instagram

Shanae’s drama from The Bachelor

While Shanae had no problem making enemies during the show, she constantly stated she was there for Clayton and to find love with him.

As the weeks went on, though, viewers couldn’t believe Clayton kept giving her a rose, despite the other women telling him how she was behaving.

It seemed to viewers that Clayton was almost enamored with Shanae and that they had this connection physically that Clayton didn’t want to give up.

Finally, during the 2-on-1 date, Clayton kept Genevieve Parisi over Shanae, and the women still in the house celebrated when Genevieve came back. They were ecstatic that he had finally sent the villain packing.

When given the chance on the Women Tell All segment to apologize to the other women and Clayton, Shanae still felt like she did nothing wrong and didn’t owe an apology to anyone there, which caused even more animosity toward her.

Will Bachelor Nation fans see Shanae on Paradise this fall? If so, will she come causing drama as she did on The Bachelor? Only time will tell. Stay tuned, Bachelor fans.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 on ABC.