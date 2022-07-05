Shanae Ankney goes green in curve-hugging ensemble

Bachelor Nation’s Shanae Ankney shares first post in twelve weeks. Pic credit: @shanae.a/Instagram

Shanae Ankney felt lucky in green as she posed in a green-on-green ensemble.

The Bachelor Season 26 villain returned to social media with a colorful display after taking a lengthy break.

Shanae also revealed a surprising family member took her latest photos.

Shanae Ankney shows off her glutes in green

Shanae Ankney shared her first post in weeks and proved that green is her color while in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

The reality star struck poses by a home while wearing a green crop top and matching skirt with a side slit.

Shanae gave the look a sporty feel by pairing the two-piece with light sneakers. She completed the look with a black bag that hung over her shoulder.

The post’s first photo saw Shanae facing away from the camera and looking back with a smirk as she gave followers a view of her slender frame with her arms up in her blond hair.

The second and third photos saw Shanae facing away from the camera even more to flaunt her rear and play with her hair.

Shanae referenced her photographer in her caption, writing, “My grandma took these photos.”

Shanae also took to her Instagram stories to share a photo giving followers a close-up of her glammed-up makeup in the green dress.

In the photo, Shanae stared at the camera with a bronzed, peachy makeup look, and her light blond hair was tossed to the side.

Shanae acknowledged the color of her outfit with text in the corner of the photo that reads “Green everythinggg,” with a four-leaf clover emoji.

Bachelor Nation’s Shanae Ankney shares post. Pic credit: @shanae.a/Instagram

Shanae Ankney became a villain on The Bachelor Season 26

Every season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette typically has an ultimate villain who causes drama all throughout the house.

For Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Shanae was that villain.

Shanae started her reign of terror on the show by creating a confusing beef with Elizabeth Corrigan.

Shanae believed that Elizabeth had been rude to her by not making eye contact during conversations.

When Shanae confronted Elizabeth about feeling bullied, Elizabeth explained that she has ADHD, making it challenging for her to focus when a lot is happening.

Rather than empathize, Shanae mocked Elizabeth’s ADHD and continued to butt heads with women in the house.

Shanae also refused to apologize when the ladies reunited at the Women Tell All, thus solidifying her villain status, although she did later apologize after the season.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.