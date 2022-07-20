Shanae Ankney gets leggy for short shorts photoshoot

Shanae Ankney debuted on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. Pic credit: @shanae.a/Instagram

Shanae Ankney put her legs on display in her recent photoshoot.

After developing a villainous reputation on The Bachelor Season 26, Shanae has moved on and continues to post shots flaunting her assets.

Dressed for summer, Shane recently struck a pose in short denim shorts.

Along with serving model posture and face, Shanae’s blonde hair also channeled the effortless wave and volume of Victoria’s Secret models.

Modeling from head to toe, Shanae brought attention to her feet in the caption of her post.

Shanae’s friends and fans reacted to the post with praise.

Shanae Ankney ‘points those toes’ in short shorts

Shanae Ankney took to Instagram to share a modelesque photo with her 26.1k followers.

Shanae posed against an all-white backdrop in the photo as she sat on top of a white block.

Shanae leaned over, placing her elbows on her knees as her bare legs and pointed toes were highlighted.

Shanae wore a white halter neck crop top and short denim shorts for the photo while putting her manicure, pedicure, and ankle tattoo on display in the barefoot image.

The Bachelor Nation star let her blonde hair hang down and swept to the side as she wore a soft makeup look and subtle jewelry.

Shanae captioned the post, “Point those toes,” with a camera emoji.”

Shanae Ankney’s fans react to bombshell post

While Shanae doesn’t get many online reactions from Bachelor Nation stars after her poor behavior on the show, she still has friends and followers complimenting her posts.

Shanae’s friends and fans reacted to Shanae’s latest short shorts shoot and praised her beauty.

A commenter wrote, “Damn woman.”

Another commenter expressed, “You’re a beauty.”

One fan expressed, “Looking great! Loved watching on the Batchelor.”

Other comments included “hawt,” “Bombshell bb,” “Super pretty!,” and “YESSSSSSSSSS.”

Pic credit: @shanae.a/Instagram

Shanae Ankney recently shared skin-baring posts during her time at her grandma’s house as she continues to flaunt her figure and fashion.

Having had an eventful year, Shanae also celebrated a milestone birthday as she turned 30 in April.

While man The Bachelor viewers grew weary and appalled by Shanae’s continuous antics on the show, it seems there may be more Shanae in store for the franchise.

Shanae is one of the Bachelor Nation alums rumored to appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, so time will tell if she strikes up more positive connections on the island.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.