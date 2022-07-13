Shanae Ankney gets leggy at grandma’s house

Shanae Ankney debuted on The Bachelor Season 26. Pic credit: @shanae.a/Instagram

Shanae Ankney enjoyed a trip to her grandma’s house, where she showed off several skin-baring ensembles.

The former villain of The Bachelor Season 26 recently shared a leggy post for friends and followers.

Shanae also shared a positive message via a mug as she lounged in a robe.

Shanae Ankney puts legs on display on grandma’s front porch

Shanae Ankney took to her main Instagram page to share a photo from her grandmother’s home.

In the photo, Shanae put her glowing physique on display in a low-cut white lace crop top and short black shorts. Shanae completed the look with neutral sandals and clear straps to show off her vibrant pedicure.

The Bachelor Nation star’s signature blonde hair hung down effortlessly as she looked off to the side and sat in a chair on a porch that featured decor such as red roses, a tiny red wagon, plants, lamps, and mini American flags.

Shanae captained the post, “Grandma’s house,” with a teddy bear emoji.

Shanae also took to her Instagram stories, sharing a photo of her lower half as she stretched out her legs outdoors.

In her hand, Shanae held a mug with a positive message, reading, “Life is beautiful. Enjoy the ride.”

Pic credit: @shanae.a/Instagram

Shanae’s mug and positive vibe starkly contrast with how she conducted herself on The Bachelor Season 26.

Shanae Ankney was The Bachelor Season 26’s ultimate villain

Every season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette typically has a longstanding villain who causes drama throughout the house. For Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Shanae was that villain.

While Cassidy Timbrooks initially looked like she may have been the season’s “big bad,” she was sent home early in the season when her rose was retracted.

Shanae then took over and began her reign of terror on the show by starting beef with costar Elizabeth Corrigan. Shanae believed that Elizabeth had been rude to her by not making eye contact during conversations.

When Shanae confronted Elizabeth about feeling bullied, Elizabeth explained that she has ADHD, making it challenging to focus when a lot is happening.

Shanae showed zero empathy for Elizabeth’s declaration and instead mocked Elizabeth’s ADHD while continuing to butt heads with women in the house.

Many viewers had a major issue with Shanae’s behavior; however, she still managed to build a fan base after the show.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.