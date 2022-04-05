Shanae Ankney feels ‘flirty’ and ‘thriving’ on 30th birthday 

Shanae Ankney celebrates her 30th birthday. Pic credit: ABC

Shanae Ankney celebrated a milestone birthday as she turned 30-years-old.

Despite her tarnished reputation on The Bachelor Season 26, Shanae has remained in good spirits and appeared to thoroughly enjoy her special day.

Shanae shared several photos from her birthday weekend as she welcomed the next chapter of life.

Shanae Ankney declares she’s 30, flirty, and thriving

Shanae Ankney kicked off her birthday with a pretty selfie.

Leaning against a white wall, Shanae’s blonde, wavy hair cascaded down her shoulder in the photo. She went with a rosy makeup look and a floral off-the-shoulder top with light pink-tipped nails as well.

Shanae captioned the post, “And the birthday celebrations begin,” along with a chocolate donut emoji and pink heart emoji, and the hashtag #30flirtyandthriving.

Shanae’s hashtag refers to a popular phrase from the 2004 hit rom-com 13 Going on 30, starring Jennifer Garner.

On her Instagram stories, Shanae continued to address her birthday fun.

In one photo, she shared a pic of herself covered in toilet paper while sitting on the toilet in what appears to be a public bathroom.

Shanae didn’t clarify how exactly she ended up wrapped in toilet paper. She simply wrote over the photo, “Welp this was 29.”

Pic credit: @shanae.a/Instagram

Shanae Ankney enjoys sweets on her 30th birthday

As she entered her 30s, Shanae celebrated with donuts and alcohol.

Shanae shared a photo of her party setup that included sugar donuts and bottles of Corona stacked on a platter. The table was also decorated with pink flowers, white plates, and napkins reading, “happy 30th birthday.”

Shanae wrote over the photo, “Sugar twists and Corona for the win!” with a pink heart emoji.

Her text continued by reiterating the famous 13 going on 30 phrase. Shanae wrote, “Starting my Thirty Flirty and Thriving birthday weekend off right!”

Pic credit: @shanae.a/Instagram

Shanae enjoyed a drink in another birthday post on her Instagram page. The birthday girl wore a white jacket with a light top, dark bottoms, and neutral heels.

Shanae captioned the post, “Cheers to 30 years,” with another donut emoji.

While Bachelor Nation stars often shower their fellow costars with love on their birthdays, it doesn’t appear Shanae received many public birthday wishes from Bachelor Nation after she burned many bridges as a villain on The Bachelor Season 26.

Regardless, Shanae appears to have enjoyed her birthday and feels hopeful about remaining flirty and thriving in her 30s.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.