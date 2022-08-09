Shanae Ankney experienced ‘saddest days’ after losing late pet Brady 

Shanae Ankney appeared on The Bachelor Season 26. Pic credit: ABC

Shanae Ankney, a contestant on Season 26 of The Bachelor, recently experienced an unfortunate loss.

Shanae said goodbye to her beloved dog Brady.

Brady was in Shanae’s life for over a decade, and the Bachelor Nation star referred to her late pet as her “best bud.”

Remembering Brady’s life, Shanae shared a post dedicated to her dog.

The post featured several photos and a heartfelt caption.

Shanae also reflected on filming for The Bachelor with her “camera shy” dog.

Shanae Ankney took to Instagram to remember her dog Brady with a series of photos.

The opening shot saw Shanae smiling as she held her dog while outdoors.

The second photo was more of a throwback as Shanae looked a lot younger and nearly unrecognizable while posing with her pup in a pair of clear glasses.

The third photo featured a casual shot of Shanae shutting her eyes while resting on top of Brady.

Shanae also shared many photos of her and Brady embracing.

The final slide included a video of a tired Brady laying down as Shanae beckoned him to hold her hand. At the end of the video, Brady obliged and adorably placed his paw in Shanae’s manicured hand.

Shanae captioned the post filled with memories, “Best buds ❤️ definitely one of the most saddest days yet. There was never a time where Brady was not touching me. Never talked back and never left my side 😢 so sad to have only got 11 years with this guy. Xoxo 💔.”

While Shanae doesn’t usually get much social media response from Bachelor Nation stars, members of the franchise took to the comment section to express their condolences.

The Bachelor Season 24 star Victoria Fuller wrote, “I’m so sorry babe.”

Romeo Alexander from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelor commented, “So sorry for your loss.”

The Bachelorette Season 17 fan favorite, Michael Allio, commented with a red heart emoji.

Other comments included, “I’m so sorry!!!,” and “Sorry you lost your pupper.”

Shanae Ankney shares throwback video with Brady from The Bachelor

Shanae also dedicated posts to Brady on her Instagram stories.

In one post, Shanae shared a video of her and Brady outdoors while she filmed her hometown for The Bachelor.

Shanae wrote over the photo, “Almost a year ago today. I had to film my life back in my hometown for The Bachelor. He was not happy that I was leaving him lol.”

