Shanae Ankney drinks wine in black thong bikini

Shanae Ankney took Bachelor Nation by storm during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

As the season’s villain, Shanae’s words and actions were talked about the entire show by the women, fans, and later on, Clayton.

Despite never apologizing to the women or Clayton, Shanae has gained followers on social media since the show.

Now, as a social media influencer, Shanae has taken to posting photos of herself in swimwear and casual outfits.

In her most recent post, Shanae can be seen sporting a bikini and showing off her pool-ready body.

Not only is Shanae relaxing in the pool and catching some sunshine, but she can also be seen drinking some white wine while doing so.

Shanae Ankney displays a black thong bikini while drinking wine in the pool

Posing with another woman, Shanae relaxed in Ohio and captioned her post by saying, “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere [wine glass emoji] also, look at my foot.”

While in the water, Shanae’s foot looked distorted at the bottom of the pool.

As viewers looked through Shanae’s photos, her backside was more visible in some photos than others.

Shanae Ankney’s followers react to her pictures

Two fans commented right away on Shanae’s distorted foot under the water as they stated, “You and your foot are over the top outstanding,” and “What’s wrong with your foot. You look Marvelous.”

Another gave Shanae a heart-faced emoji and called her beautiful, while one viewer told Shanae, “Denver invite for you anytime girl.”

While more fans included heart-faced emojis and fire flames in their responses, another asked why she wasn’t invited to the party.

One woman told Shanae to come to see her and visit her pool in Dayton, while another declared, “You look so beautiful in your swimsuit!”

Still, another gave tribute to the song It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere that Shanae referenced in her caption as he stated, “Jimmy Buffett is king.”

Shanae Ankney’s time on The Bachelor

During her stint on The Bachelor, Shanae was pretty much shunned by the other women after her counterpart and only friend, Cassidy Timbrooks, was eliminated.

Shanae isolated herself with her words and actions, like making fun of Elizabeth Corrigan for having ADHD and not caring about what she was saying and doing, hurting the other women.

She also gave false information and lied to Clayton to stay on the show. Moreover, she said horrible and rude things about the other women during confessionals and off-camera.

The other women celebrated when Clayton finally sent Shanae home during his two-on-one date with her and Genevieve Parisi. During After the Final Rose, Shanae refused to apologize, and Clayton called her out for the behavior.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.