Shake Chatterjee says he’s ‘not sorry’ for the way he acted on Love Is Blind

Shake posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday, letting followers know he’s not sorry for what happened with Deepti on Love is Blind. Pic credit: Netflix.

Despite the title of the show being Love is Blind, it became obvious while watching Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee speak about his fiance, Deepti Vempati, that physical attraction is extremely important, at least to some people.

The veterinarian told literally anyone who would listen that he was not attracted to Deepti, even claiming more than once that she reminded him of his aunt.

Deepti deserved a round of applause during the wedding, when she turned down Shake, claiming she was choosing herself. It was the most empowering female moment since Elle Woods turned down Warner on Legally Blonde.

Shake came out as the villain (which was surprising since many expected it to be Shayne or Shaina) and apparently he has no plans to change that.

He told Instagram followers on Tuesday, “One thing I don’t feel inclined to do is pretend I’m sad or sorry about certain things — certain things that were out of my control, certain things that I can’t necessarily even speak about.”

He concluded the video, “at the end of the day, I’m gonna live my best life going forward and you don’t have to like me, only I have to like me, thankfully, and that’s real life.”

Obviously, judging by this Instagram video, Shake has no remorse over his comments that have led to a ton of controversy.

Deepti’s brother Sunny posted a letter to Instagram defending his sister

Deepti’s brother, Sunny Vempati, posted a letter to Instagram on Sunday, calling Shake a “loser.” He wrote, “my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister’s back about insecurities she fought her entire life.”

The silver lining in all this is that Deepti looked absolutely stunning during the wedding, making Shake look like an even bigger loser.

It was pretty obvious from the beginning of the show that looks were important to Shake. He said things to the women in hopes of trying to figure out if they were thin or not.

Shake tried to figure out what the women looked like by asking pointed questions

For example, telling Iyanna he loves “buying clothes for girls” and proceeding to ask her, “what’s your size?” He later asked Hope, “do you like working out?” and when she claimed to not be a “huge fan” of exercise, responded, “I get along best with individuals that do work out.”

Considering the fact that looks are so important to him, you would think coming on a show such as Love is Blind wouldn’t be the smartest thing to do.

Later, talking to Deepti, he informed her that all his previous serious relationships had been “blonde.” He asked her, “if we were to be at a music festival, do you like sitting on a guy’s shoulders?” After that, the floor of the pod opened up and Shake fell right to hell.

After leaving Shake at the altar, Deepti became an even bigger feminist inspiration when she said, “A little time from now, he’s gonna look back and realize he lost the best thing of his life,” she said at the time. “And when that day comes, I’ll be long gone. To me, that’s heartbreaking, but I have to see my worth and move on. He doesn’t deserve me.”

The Love is Blind reunion episode will premiere on Netflix on March 4.