Shaeeda Sween shows off flexibility in upside-down splits

Shaeeda Sween showcased her flexibility. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween has become known for her extreme flexibility, and she showed that skill off in a recent promotional video.

The 37-year-old Trinidadian used her flexibility in a cute way to draw attention to a countdown she is having for her virtual flexibility classes.

Shaeeda used a virtual clock against a blank beige wall as she did a handstand. As a ticking clock could be heard, Shaeeda used one leg to swoop around the entirety of the clock in a circle, followed by the other leg.

She then started to use both her legs to signify different times on the clock before coming into a diagonal split, all while upside down with her back to the camera.

Next, Shaeeda came into a full split in her handstand before the video ended, and she planted her feet back on the ground.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In her caption, she announced, “FINALLY! The countdown to January 4th . Finally VIRTUAL flexibility class will start on January 4th 2023. Open worldwide! Don’t worry if you miss a class! It will be recorded! Beginners and Intermediate classes!”

Shaeeda Sween wants to open her own yoga studio in America

When Shaeeda was on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance with her now-husband Bilal Hazziez, she made him agree to a clause in their prenup that said he would help her financially to start her yoga studio in America.

On currently airing Season 7 of Happily Ever After? viewers have watched Shaeeda become excited by getting her business going and seen her eager pleas to Bilal to start the process of setting her up.

However, Bilal has shut down Shaeeda’s enthusiasm and let her know that she was not ready, credit-wise, to start the studio yet.

Furthermore, when Bilal sat down with Shaeeda’s friend Eutris to clear the air, Bilal told Eutris that his help didn’t necessarily mean he would get her a physical space to do her yoga business. He said he would help her online.

Shaeeda Sween is eager to have a baby

One of Bilal and Shaeeda’s main storylines within the 90 Day franchise is Shaeeda’s intense desire to have a baby and Bilal’s continual moves to shrug it off.

The pair saw a fertility doctor who encouraged them to start having a baby sooner rather than later because, at 40, Shaeeda would only have a 5% chance of getting pregnant naturally.

In their prenup was also a clause that said that they would get pregnant by the time Shaeeda was 40.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.