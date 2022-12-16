Shaeeda Sween receives her green card, 90 Day Fiance cast and fans react

Shaeeda is now a permanent resident of the U.S. Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween is officially a permanent resident of the United States of America.

The West Indies native announced that she recently received her green card, allowing her to live and work permanently in the U.S.

The TLC star took to Instagram to share the good news with her 241k followers.

Shaeeda posted a photo of herself seated outside on the edge of a monument as she held a priority mail envelope from the U.S. Postal Service.

Grinning from ear to ear, Shaeeda, looking fashionable as always, captioned her share, “I GOT MY GREEN CARD! I’m truly grateful and blessed to be a permanent resident of the United States of America 🇺🇸.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Who God bless no man curse!” she continued. “Keep a clean heart and a positive mind and all will fall into place!”

90 Day Fiance cast congratulates Shaeeda Sween on receiving her green card

Shaeeda’s news comes on the heels of her announcement in November 2022 that she received her U.S. employment card, helping her move one step closer to becoming a successful businesswoman in the States.

Shaeeda’s fans and followers proved how happy they were for the 90 Day Fiance star, leaving thousands of comments. The post also received more than 35,000 Likes.

Several of the comments came from Shaeeda’s fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members. One of the first to comment and congratulate her was Shaeeda’s American husband, Bilal Hazziez.

Bilal’s lighthearted comment read, “You go girl (in my Martin voice)!! ❤️” Shaeeda showed her appreciation for Bilal’s humor with a series of crying-laughing emojis.

Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

“Yes 👏🏼 you 👏🏼 did 👏🏼- Mazal Mazal!!!” Loren Brovarnik commented, wishing Shaeeda congratulations in Hebrew.

Another 90 Day Fiance star, Jenny Slatten, told the Trini beauty, “Wow I’m so happy for you 😁 congratulations and keep doing good . We love you guys💖💖💖”

Shaeeda and Bilal Hazziez butt heads over having a baby

After debuting their international love story during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Shaeeda and Bilal joined the Season 7 cast of Happily Ever After?, currently airing on TLC.

Much of Shaeeda and Bilal’s storyline on Happily Ever After? has focused on their disagreement over starting a family. As Shaeeda quickly approaches 40 years old, her biological clock is ticking, and she’s ready to have a baby soon. However, Bilal, already a father to two children from a previous marriage, is hesitant to bring a child into the mix.

As 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched this season, Shaeeda doesn’t want to waste any time — she gave Bilal an ultimatum: a baby or a divorce.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.