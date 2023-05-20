Shaeeda Sween and Loren Brovarnik meet up for ’90 Day reunion’

It was a reunion of sorts when 90 Day Fiance stars Shaeeda Sween and Loren Brovarnik met up in Miami Beach, Florida, for some good food and good company.

Shaeeda and her husband, Bilal Hazziez, were recently in Florida and, while in The Sunshine State, met up with some fellow 90 Day Fiance stars.

Shaeeda and Bilal joined Loren and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, at Stiltsville Fish Bar ahead of the weekend.

Shaeeda shared some photos from their evening on her Instagram. In the first pic, she and Loren posed inside the restaurant for a ladies-only snap, both of them looking gorgeous.

Loren wore a sleeveless black romper and styled her hair in a casual up-do, accessorizing with a dainty initial necklace and gold hoop earrings.

Shaeeda opted for a long-sleeved blue wrap dress, shimmery sandals, and a matching hijab.

It was a ’90 Day reunion’ for Shaeeda Sween, Loren Brovarnik, and their husbands in Florida

The ladies were all smiles as they put their arms around each other in the photo. A slide right revealed a photo of Shaeeda and Loren with their husbands, Bilal and Alexei.

Alexei matched his wife, clad in a black t-shirt, black jeans, and white athletic shoes. Bilal looked dapper in a white suit jacket, checkered pants, a blue top, and matching blue shoes.

The quartet snapped the photo outside in the lobby of the restaurant, and Shaeeda captioned the share, “OMG it’s a 90 Day reunion! Lol! One of the highlights of our trip is this right here!”

“Meeting my sweet momfluencer/ friend Loren and her husband Alexei,” she continued. “So happy for this friendship. The food was so delicious the company was even better. Love her ❤️😘”

Bilal and Shaeeda hail from Kansas City, Missouri, and were in Loren and Alexei’s neck of the woods for a quick vacation. While they were in Florida, Shaeeda and Bilal also spent some time at South Beach in Miami.

Bilal shared a photo of himself and his wife lounging on the sand and captured the ocean at sunrise.

“Good Morning 🏝️☀️! How I miss the sight of the ocean,” Bilal captioned his post. “Early morning sunrise 💕 on the beach 🏖️”

Loren and Alexei aren’t the first 90 Day Fiance cast members Shaeeda has met up with. Following taping for the Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, Shaeeda and Yara Zaya teamed up for some retail therapy in NYC.

Shaeeda and Yara later met up with their castmate, Kimberly Menzies, for some fun in The Big Apple.

Shaeeda is still reeling from her miscarriage

In recent months, Shaeeda and Bilal made headlines when they announced they were expecting a baby but then lost the pregnancy. In a post on Mother’s Day, Shaeeda acknowledged that the day was “bittersweet” for her.

“Mother’s Day date night ❤️. Happy Mothers Day to all the amazing mothers out there,” Shaeeda wrote in the caption of the post. “Today felt bitter sweet, but let’s make today all about love to all the mothers 😘😘.”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.