Shaeeda and Bilal hopeful about a rainbow baby after heartbreaking miscarriage

Shaeeda Sween shared her desire to have a child with her husband Bilal Hazziez when we first met them on 90 Day Fiance, but earlier this year, that dream was snatched away.

However, they have not given up hope on expanding their family, although time is ticking since 38-year-old Shaeeda knows that pregnancy complications increase with age.

The couple announced in February that the West Indian native suffered a miscarriage after getting pregnant with their first child together.

Monsters and Critics spoke with Shaeeda in June and she opened up about how the loss brought her and Bilal closer together.

“He cried when it happened…” she told us. “I saw the true emotion in him, and that’s when I realized, I said, ‘My God this man really, really felt my pain.’”

It’s been several months since the miscarriage, and while the pain is likely still lingering, the duo is ready for their rainbow.

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween is optimistic after her miscarriage

The couple attended the 10-year anniversary of 90 Day Fiance, along with a slew of other past and present cast members for a fun celebration.

Shaeeda opened up about her miscarriage during a chat with Entertainment Tonight and noted that she and Bilal are staying positive about the future.

“Well, I’m keeping optimistic,” she said. “I’m not going to make that throw me off from ever wanting to become a mother because I was so down for so long, thinking that my fertility days are completely over, but I was happy that the fans were able to support me.”

“This is just a stepping stone and it’s all in God’s hands and I’m keeping optimistic,” affirmed Shaeeda.

Bilal Hazziez talks about having his rainbow baby with Shaeeda

Bilal Hazziez proudly talked about his wife and her bravery in wanting to share her miscarriage news with the world.

“I think that she is absolutely amazing at what she was able to do, to put that out there to show that hey, other women are going through the same thing.”

Bilal revealed that after Shaeeda went public about her miscarriage, other women also shared their stories.

“So many people came out and said, ‘Wow, like I went through the same thing. However, I do have my rainbow baby, trust God’s plan and everything’s gonna work out’ and all that, so that mean everything to us.”

Meanwhile, Bilal and Shaeeda remain hopeful that there will also be a rainbow baby in their future.

If you missed our June interview with Shaeeda, check it out below.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, October 8, at 8/7c on TLC.