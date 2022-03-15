Serene Russell wears a cheeky bikini in throwback photos 

Serene Russell flaunts her physique in black bikini. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Season 26 star Serene Russell is known for her striking beauty and she recently put her beauty and physique on full display.

Reflecting on the anniversary of her sultry beach day, Serene shared a pair of photos in a revealing bikini.

Serene Russell shows off her backside in black bikini

Serene Russell clearly loves a good bikini pic as there are many all over her Instagram feed.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Serene decided to reshare photos she took in a shapely black bikini a year ago.

In the first photo, Serene posed by the water and placed her hand on a rock while facing away from the camera. She wore a black bikini top and a cheeky bikini bottom that showed off her curves.

Along with the photo, Serene wrote, “one year ago today” with a white heart emoji.

Serene’s original caption on the photo was, “voted most-likely to run away with you.”

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

Serene also shared a photo of the bikini from the front as she smiles and flaunts her fit physique.

Along with the sleek bikini, Serene wore an apple watch, bracelet, rings, and sunglasses on top of her head. Serene went with a fresh faced look and rocked her curly hair.

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

Serene Russell shows love to her costars on The Bachelor Season 26

Serene made it all the way to hometowns with The Bachelor lead Clayton Echard, however, she was sent home just before the messy and dramatic fantasy suites.

While Serene wasn’t able to find love with Clayton, she found tons of friendship among the women in the house.

Serene made a post dedicated to two of her closest friends in the house, Teddi Wright and Genevieve Parisi.

In the first photo of the post, Serene posed with Teddy Wright as they both looked glammed up in dresses and high heels.

Teddy wore a deep red dress and sparkly heels while Serene shined in a yellow dress and silver strappy heels. Serene accessorized the look with drop earrings.

In the second photo, Genevieve Parisi hugged Serene. Serene sparkled in a glittering gold gown and a red lip, while Genevieve smiled in a black gown with sheer long sleeves.

Serene captioned the post “my girls” with a pink heart emoji.

Time will tell if Serene and her The Bachelor Season 26 besties will appear on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise or even become the next Bachelorette.

The Bachelor finale airs Tuesday, March 15 at 8/7c on ABC.