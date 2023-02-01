Serene Russell proved she knows how to rock more than just swimwear in her latest sneak peek shot.

While the 27-year-old was first seen on Season 26 of The Bachelor, she became more prominently known in Bachelor Nation for her stint on Bachelor in Paradise last fall.

With her newfound reality TV fame, the former teacher has had plenty of exciting opportunities, including the chance to attend red-carpeted events and be at the center of the frame for a few photo shoots.

Recently, the Bachelor in Paradise beauty shared a behind-the-scenes look at her shooting with photographer Jared Kinley inside a photo studio in her hometown of Oklahoma City.

As Serene sat on a wooden stool, she gave the camera a fierce gaze while grabbing onto her softly-curled hair.

For her outfit, she rocked a nude bra underneath an opened button-up, which was a bright white that popped in front of the wall behind her. On the bottom, she went with a pair of high-waisted, split-hem jeans, which also featured a few rips throughout.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Serene Russell dazzles the camera for a ‘bts’ look

Shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Serene added a block of text that said “bts” to let her followers know that they were getting an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her latest endeavor.

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

Serene also reposted the photo with a link to her jeans after a follower inquired, revealing them as the Tall Bleach Wash Ripped Split Hem Jeans from Pretty Little Thing.

While she didn’t quite say what the photo shoot was for, there’s been no stopping Serene from her latest opportunities post-Paradise these days. From modeling to guest hosting the Bachelor-themed Click Bait podcast to partnering with reputable brands on social media — Serene has truly been doing it all.

Plus, making sure she spends time with her fiance Brandon Jones in their new San Diego home, of course.

Serene partners with Eyebuydirect to promote stylish eyewear

One of Serene’s latest opportunities was to partner with Eyebuydirect, which she showed off in a set of Instagram selfies.

Serene posed in a few of the brand’s trendy lenses, which included a pair with a tortoise-shell design on the frame.

She even showed herself working from home while wearing a pair of EyeBuydirect’s blue light lenses, proving them to be the perfect glasses for looking at a computer screen all day.

Serene offered a giveaway in the caption of her post, allowing her followers to have the opportunity to receive up to $200 worth of eyewear from the quality-based brand.

Eyebuydirect is currently offering their Buy One, Get One Free sale, where customers can get two trendy frames for the price of one by using the promo code “BOGOLOVE.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.