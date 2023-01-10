Serene Russell stuns in black lace for date night with fiance Brandon Jones

Bachelor in Paradise’s favorite couple has a night on the town. Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

While it may not be accompanied by palm trees and fellow couples fighting in the background, Serene Russell and Brandon Jones sure know how to have a date night outside of Paradise.

Brandon and Serene were the first standout couple on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, where the duo memorably hit it off during their first conversation on the beach.

To no surprise, the pair got engaged during the finale episode and planted roots together in San Diego shortly after.

Although it’s typical for many couples in the Bachelor franchise to split after experiencing life together in the “real world,” Brandon and Serene seem stronger than ever as they continue to share their romantic nights together with their social media followers.

Most recently, the two dressed up for a date night in matching all-black ensembles.

While standing in their kitchen, Brandon wrapped his arm around Serene’s waist as the dynamic duo posed for a mirror selfie to show off their sleek outfits.

Serene prominently showed off her elegant dress, which featured a sheer lace bodice with corset boning in the front. The mid-calf length of the dress suited Serene’s figure perfectly and allowed her to show off her silver-studded black heels.

Brandon looked equally as suave in his all-black look, consisting of an overcoat, trousers, and black and white sneakers.

Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

Soon after, Brandon shared a photo of Serene from across their dinner table, smiling over a plate of oysters and a few mojitos.

“Hot date,” Brandon wrote to accompany the photo of his fiancee.

Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

Brandon and Serene surely know how to dress for the occasion, as the pair have been attending events in style ever since the finale of BIP aired in November.

For their red carpet premiere, the couple was a standout at Stephen Lovegrove’s First Noelle Ball in December, where they absolutely stole the show in all-red.

Most recently, the two attended attend ESPN And CFP’s Allstate Party At The Playoff Event in style, with Brandon sporting a textured, teal button-up and Serene rocking a plunging yellow dress.

While it seemingly doesn’t take much for the beautiful couple to turn heads, Serene shared a “get ready with me” video for her followers to see exactly how she prepared for the event over the weekend.

Serene shares her beauty routine before Allstate Party

To give fans an insider’s view into her beauty routine before the ESPN party, the former BIP star shared a video of her doing her makeup and putting together her look.

Serene tends to keep her makeup simple and natural, which she showed off by using a minimal amount of products. After priming her skin, the video showed her using concealer under her eyes and a cream contour on her cheekbones.

After blending, she then went in with a light brown eyeshadow, a cream blush, some setting powder, light mascara, and a neutral lip gloss to tie it all together.

Serene was seen using an Ilia setting powder to set the product under her eyes, as well as the Milani Cheek Kiss and Charlotte Tilbury Pinkgasm Highlighter to add color and shine to her cheeks.

While the Paradise glow may have worn off by now, Serene still knows how to keep herself looking as if she never left.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.