Serene Russell speaks out on what she learned about herself from The Bachelor and what she wishes fans knew

Serene Russell talks about her experience on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Serene Russell was the fourth runner-up on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. While a fan favorite from the start, Serene, unfortunately, was sent home after hometowns.

While Bachelor Nation fans fell in love with Serene over the weeks the show aired, they also couldn’t get enough of Serene’s brother, Roland Russell, during the hometown visit.

Serene was known for her fun but calm personality during the show, and she definitely showed her maturity during the Women Tell All with the other girls and with Clayton.

What did Serene Russell learn about herself from going on The Bachelor?

Recently, Serene did an interview with BachelorNation.com and revealed how although she didn’t find her true love in Clayton, she did learn a great deal about herself.

Serene stated, “The biggest thing I learned about myself is that I do deserve grace. I’ve always been really hard on myself and didn’t always allow myself to feel things. That’s been the biggest thing, getting to watch myself say things out loud for the first time and seeing my growth on the show has been really impactful for me.”

She also talked about how the show and her relationship with Clayton changed her look at dating in the future. Serene realized when watching the show air that she still had walls up with Clayton. Therefore, moving forward, she knows what she needs to work on.

Moreover, Serene discussed the amazing friendships she made for life with the women there. She said, “I’ve kept in touch with a lot of the girls from my season. We all love each other so much. I love Genevieve, Hunter, Susie, Rachel, Teddi, and all of them. We’re all excited to be back together eventually.”

What does Serene wish Bachelor Nation knew about her?

When asked what Serene wishes fans knew about her, she claimed that production cuts out so much during the show, and many normal behaviors get cut because all of the drama takes precedence.

She doesn’t believe that Bachelor Nation ever really got to see her true personality and all that she has to offer because of the Shanaes of the show, the controversy, the drama, etc.

During the interview, Serene did comment, speaking about fans, “Maybe they will get to see more in the future, we’ll see! But I just want to see me for who I am, not just the things that have happened to me that I’ve talked about on the show.”

Is Serene hinting that Bachelor Nation will see her on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise? Although there has been speculation that the season might be canceled, Serene might know otherwise.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.