Serene Russell poses in the tiniest bikini

Serene Russell poses in a bikini. Pic credit: ABC

Serene Russell caught the attention of Bachelor Nation fans from the start of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

After Clayton sent her home following her hometown visit, her reaction to him breaking up with her made her a class act in viewers’ eyes. Her calm, mature demeanor and behavior carried on into the Women Tell All special and beyond.

Currently, as Serene moves on as a social media influencer, after stepping down from her job as a teacher, she has captured fans’ attention through her fashion statements, modeling photos, and showing off her flawless body.

What did Serene pose in most recently?

On her Instagram page, Serene just added two photos of herself as she posed in the sand in a tiny, blue-green string bikini.

As she seductively and beautifully looked at the camera, she showed her toned, tanned legs and her flat stomach, as well as some cleavage.

Serene captioned her photos by writing, “archives.”

What did alums and fans have to say?

Bachelor Nation has taken to these pictures and thinks it’s actually Serene hinting at the fact that she will be heading to Paradise for Season 8 of the show.

The first to comment on Serene’s post was @bachelorwhatever, who wrote, “Paradise ready (hands clapping emoji).”

Two other viewers also talked about that subject as they posted, “That beach is not ready (fire flame emoji and red heart emoji), while another put, “You will be so popular on paradise. Excited for you.”

Teddi Wright, who competed on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor with Serene, gave Serene an emoji that her photos were so hot, and another stated Serene was a Perfect 10 along with a lot of red hearts and fire flame emojis.

Other viewers called Serene a Queen and gave more fire flame emojis to her bikini photos, and two women again thought this was also saying that maybe Serene will be on the beach to film this summer.

Those two exclaimed, “I hope this is you dropping BIP hints,” as well as “Can’t wait to see you on paradise.”

Whether or not Serene’s two pictures in her teeny tiny bikini is an indication that she will be seen on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise or not, fans are loving her regardless. But really… Bachelor Nation would love to see Serene on that beach.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.