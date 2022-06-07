Serene Russell looks ‘paradise-ready’ in blue bikini

Serene Russell looks fit in a flattering bikini. Pic credit: @serenebrookerussell/Instagram

Serene Russell is known to turn heads in revealing ensembles and bikinis, and her latest post did just that while exuding Bachelor in Paradise vibes.

Serene excited fans with her gorgeous bikini pics as she posed on the sand.

Fans flocked to Serene’s comment section to lament how the Bachelor Nation star looked to be in perfect form for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Serene Russell lounges on the beach in skimpy bikini

Serene Russell took to Instagram to show off her incredibly fit figure in a barely-there bikini.

In the two photos, Serene put her modeling skills on display as she positioned her body to look effortlessly sultry.

Serene wore a matching two-piece in a pretty blue shade as she gave a look to the camera and placed her toned legs in the sand.

Serene captioned the post, “archives.”

The bikini and the sandy beach in the photo made fans immediately think of Bachelor in Paradise, as it appeared Serene was giving her followers a taste of what to expect if she graced the island on the upcoming BIP season.

Fans think Serene Russell is “paradise-ready.”

While the cast list for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 has not officially been announced, Serene is rumored to be one of the ladies headed to the island.

Fans expressed their excitement about Serene’s potential BIP appearance in the comment section of her bikini post.

A commenter wrote, “The beach is not ready!”

Another comment read, “Paradise ready.”

One follower referenced lyrics from the catchy Bachelor in Paradise theme song, writing “Almost paradise.”

A fan felt Serene would have a lot of suitors in paradise, writing, “You will be so popular on paradise. Excited for you.”

Who would Serene Russell want to hit it off with in paradise?

Serene Russell appeared on The Viall Files podcast a few months ago and was asked about Bachelor in Paradise.

Host Nick Viall asked Serene if she’d be interested in going to the beach to find love, and Serene said she would be down to go.

Serene was then asked to list the top three men she’d be interested in.

Serene listed The Bachelorette Season 17 star Andrew Spencer and The Bachelorette Season 18 stars Rodney Mathews and Brandon Jones.

Brandon Jones has been very vocal about his attraction to Serene, and Andrew Spencer has shown interest as well. All three of Serene’s interests have been rumored to be headed to the island.

If Serene goes to Bachelor in Paradise, time will tell which men she finds a special connection with.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.