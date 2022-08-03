Serene Russell is ready for a heatwave in white bikini

Serene Russell shows off her bikini top. Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

After hometowns on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, viewers were in shock when Serene Russell’s name was the one that didn’t come out of Clayton’s mouth.

As a fan favorite, Bachelor Nation fell in love with her first, then with her and Clayton, and finally, during hometown visits, viewers fell in love with her brother.

However, Serene remained a class act not only after Clayton walked her out and sent her home but also during the Women Tell All episode when she had a chance to talk with Clayton while he was in the hot seat.

Moreover, Serene gained so many followers and fame after the show and has become a social media influencer since being on Clayton’s season.

Serene has posed in swimwear, formal and casual attire, and modeled for photos topless and in body-baring bikinis.

Most recently, Serene posted a picture of herself during a supposed Los Angeles heatwave.

Serene Russell posed in a revealing bikini top while in a heatwave

Now that Serene has taken a break from her teaching career and gotten out of the classroom, she has been posting a lot more on her Instagram page.

One of her most recent ones included two photos of herself out in the sun as she seductively ran her hand through her hair with her head tilted back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Serene posed in a white bikini top with black trim around the sides and top as it tied in the back at her neck. She also kept her eyes closed as the sun shone off her body.

She captioned her photos by simply stating, “heatwave.”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans loved her amazing pictures

The first to comment on Serene’s beauty was fellow Bachelor Nation alum Danielle Maltby, who wrote, “Gorgeous girl [three heart-faced emojis].”

Other fans wrote things like, “HOT,” “Please step on me,” and “’I don’t think you understand. I’m obsessed’ YOU ARE STUNNING! {star-faced emoji].”

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

Jill Chin, another Bachelor alum who competed on Clayton’s season with Serene, stated, “DEAD” to show how much she couldn’t get over Serene’s photos.

Four more fans followed in Jill’s footsteps as they gave her multiple heart-faced emojis and exclaimed, “omg,” “Beautiful girl,” “Your so gorgeous,” and “You are HER,” respectively.

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

Serene Russell will be on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Serene didn’t get back too long ago from filming Season 8 of BIP down in Mexico, which is why she was absent for a while from social media.

According to Reality Steve, Serene did link up with someone while on the beach; however, if you don’t like spoilers, just tune in to the show in late September.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27th, on ABC.