There was no doubt that Serene Russell would celebrate Valentine’s Day with Brandon Jones, but doing so in style was just an extra perk.

Serene and Brandon memorably met on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, where the fan-favorite couple hit it off in the premiere episode and got engaged during the season finale.

After merging their lives over the past few months, the pair most recently celebrated Valentine’s Day by having a romantic dinner out on the town.

Serene, who was first seen on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, shared a carousel post on Wednesday to give followers an insight into her and Brandon’s night.

The first photo showed the two as close as ever, with Serene sitting comfortably on Brandon’s lap and him wrapping his arms around her.

Serene tagged the location as San Diego, the city the couple planted roots in shortly after filming Bachelor in Paradise last year.

Serene Russell calls Brandon Jones her ‘fave person’ on Valentine’s Day

In the post, Serene didn’t skimp out on sharing the delicious food the couple surely devoured during their V-Day meal — including caviar, steak, and an assortment of desserts.

While the food may have been quite the showstopper, Serene and Brandon surely didn’t let their fashion game fall to the wayside. The former teacher was seen wearing a red-hot minidress, which featured a corset bodice and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

To add a bit of pazazz, she also opted for a pair of sparkly silver heels to match her equally-as-blinged-out handbag.

Brandon looked suave as ever, rocking a black turtleneck, grey pants with a plaid design, and an array of silver necklaces to take his look to the next level.

“fave person,” Serene wrote in the caption about her Bachelor in Paradise beau.

While Serene’s dress was surely appropriate for the romantic holiday, she previously wore a similar look on the red carpet at Stephen Lovegrove’s First Noelle Ball in December.

Serene and Brandon matched in bright red as they made quite a splash at the event, crushing their carpet debut as a newly engaged couple.

While Serene and Brandon surely know how to dress up for the occasion, they’ve shown that they can also appreciate a more comfortable look for life’s less exciting moments.

Serene partners with ThirdLove to promote comfort

The former contestant’s newest partnership involves the brand ThirdLove, which sells comfortable undergarments “for every body.”

ThirdLove offers a variety of products, including bras, underwear, sportswear, and loungewear.

Serene previously teased followers in an Instagram Story, sharing a photo of her at a photo shoot while wearing a piece by the brand.

Last week, she shared the official glamour shot of her posing in one of ThirdLove’s “essential” pieces, offering her followers a 15% discount on their purchase.

Serene was captured as she sat on a stool in a nude bra, a pair of ripped jeans, and an opened white button-up.

Whether she’s out for a fancy dinner, stunning on the red carpet, or hanging in her favorite loungewear, Serene has become quite the fashion icon since her time on reality television.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.