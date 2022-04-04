Serene Russell dances to Taylor Swift in white lingerie and a white cowboy hat

Serene Russell dances in all-white lingerie. Pic credit: ABC

Serene Russell was a fan favorite from the start of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor until she was eliminated after hometown dates.

Serene got real during one of the group dates about her anxiety regarding body-shaming. She shared with viewers and the other women that she has always been criticized for being too thin or being told she must have an eating disorder because she doesn’t gain weight.

Her spirit and positive personality, as well as her calm demeanor, were a reason she was so well-liked by the other contestants, Clayton, and by Bachelor Nation fans.

An elementary teacher and model, Serene has become a social media influencer as well since her debut in the franchise, showing off her body with confidence. And her recent post was no exception.

Serene posted a video dancing in cowboy-themed lingerie

Serene recently took to her Instagram page as she and a fellow model made a video dancing to Taylor Swift and the Teach Me How to Dougie mashup.

The two girls were dressed in lingerie and cowboy hats. Serene was dressed in an all-white bra and thong underwear with a completely sheer white skirt over the underwear.

She paired her ensemble with high white go-go boots and flawless make-up, including pink, glittery eye shadow.

As the two women danced, Serene broke down laughing, watching her counterpart stoop down low and cover her chest as she bent down.

What did Bachelor Nation alums and fans say about Serene and her look?

Bachelor Nation alums and fans loved what they saw in the video and how amazing Serene looked dressed in lingerie and cowgirl attire.

Elizabeth Corrigan and Lyndsey Windham, both former contestants with Serene on Clayton’s season, supported Serene’s post and video. Elizabeth jokingly stated, “Excuse me ma’am where the oxygen bar because I just lost my breath,” while Lyndsey wrote, “I’m unwell (sweating face emoji).”

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

Some other Bachelor Nation fans demonstrated their love for Serene as they called her “Gorgeous” and included emojis such as fire flames, red hearts, and heart eyes.

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

Still, others wanted to know where the two women got the outfits they wore in the video and even gave a cowboy-inspired “YEE-HAW.” There were more fire flame emojis as well as positive affirmations such as “Beautiful,” “Daaaaaang,” and “WOW.”

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

Serene went from heart-broken to loving life

Serene was heartbroken when Clayton sent her home after she introduced him to her family, and Bachelor Nation fell in love with Serene’s brother, Roland Russell, as well.

Now it seems that, although she was upset when Clayton eliminated her, she has turned that sadness into joy.

Serene made friends with the women she was competing against, made new friends in her modeling career, and continued to show off her dance moves, all with the biggest smile on her face.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.