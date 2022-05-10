Serene Russell covers herself with flowers in topless photo

Serene Russell strips down in latest post. Pic credit: ABC

Serene Russell became a beloved member of Bachelor Nation after debuting on The Bachelor Season 25.

However, Serene wasn’t free of criticism as some took issue with her many skin-baring social media posts, finding them inappropriate since Serene is a teacher.

Serene has clapped back at the critics in the past, and her latest post shows that she’s still happily showing off her body online as she recently posed topless.

Serene Russell gets floral in revealing photoshoot

Serene Russell took to her Instagram to share several topless photos from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

In a set of three photos, Serene posed in nothing but short denim shorts as she used white and pink flowers to cover her chest.

Serene gave followers a view of her dolled-up face in two close-up photos, showing off her pink eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, and glossy lips.

Serene captioned the post, “no rules in breakable heaven.”

In a separate post, Serene covered her bare chest with a bouquet of pink and white roses and white and blue flowers in two stunning shadowy pics.

Serene captioned that post, “brown skin and lemon over ice.”

Serene also included video footage from her flowery photoshoot as she posed on a stool while the photographer captured shots of her. The video compilation also had several other clips from various moments of Serene’s life.

Serene captioned the post, “seasons of change can be uncomfortable at times but you always come back to yourself.”

While some have aimed to put Serene down for her revealing photos due to her profession as an elementary school teacher, Serene has continued to embrace how she chooses to express herself and flaunt her beauty.

Bachelor Nation men express interest in Serene Russell

Serene Russell is one of the women that Bachelor Nation fans hope to see return to the franchise on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

However, fans aren’t the only ones eager to see Serene find love.

The Bachelorette Season 18 star Brandon Jones has been very vocal about his interest in Serene and seems to want to shoot his shot.

The Bachelorette Season 17 star Andrew Spencer also previously listed Serene as one of the Bachelor Nation women he’d be interested in pursuing.

Fortunately for Andrew and Brandon, Serene has listed both of them as men she finds attractive, along with The Bachelorette Season 18 fan-favorite Rodney Mathews.

Time will tell if Serene Russell finds love when Bachelor in Paradise returns.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.