Serene Russell shows off her long legs in a new Wednesday-inspired look. Pic credit: ABC

In lieu of the hot new Netflix series dropping, Serene Russell decided to embody the character of Wednesday Addams with her latest all-black ensemble.

Serene was most recently featured on this season’s Bachelor in Paradise, where she shared both her relationship and her trendy sense of style with the world.

Now that she’s off Paradise and fans get to see her in more than just bikinis, Serene has not been shy to share her wide variety of outfits — ranging from a yellow fuzzy jacket to a red-hot minidress for a formal event.

Most recently, the BIP star channeled her inner Wednesday with a look that primarily drew attention to her lean, long legs.

Shared for her 234K followers on Instagram, Serene kicked one leg forward in a black blazer with military-style buttons down the center.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Building on her “dark” look, she opted for a pair of chunky, platform black booties that surely added a few inches to her height.

Serene Russell channels Wednesday Addams in latest outfit

To tie the look together, the former contestant wore a pair of black sunglasses and a bright red lip shade that stuck out amongst the monochromatic pieces.

“channeling Wednesday 🖤,” Serene wrote.

Serene gave a shoutout to Dynamite Clothing for her outfit, as well as took to her Instagram Stories to note that her shoes were made by Steve Madden.

The chunky boots currently retail on the designer’s site for just under $110.

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

While Serene also appeared to be wearing a pair of hoop earrings in her share, she has partnered with another jewelry brand that specializes in smaller pieces.

Serene Russell endorses Studs for holiday jewelry

Regarding keeping her accessories simple, Serene has chosen the jewelry brand Studs as her go-to earrings.

Studs offers a “fresh take” on ear piercings and earrings, offering over 250 styles that are “durable for everyday wear.”

In a recent Stories share, Serene was prompted by a fan to share a link to her silver stud earrings. She tagged the brand and even offered her followers a discount code, which would save them 20% on their final purchase.

Her post showed her wearing the CZ Cluster Stud in her second hole, which retails on the site for $22 per earring.

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

As a fashionista, it has been no surprise to see Serene continue her fashion journey outside reality television.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.