Serene Russell and Genevieve Parisi call Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 ‘shocking’

Serene Russell and Genevieve Parisi will head to Mexico to find love. Pic credit: @serenebrookerussell/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is fast-approaching, and Genevieve Parisi and Serene Russell let fans know what to expect.

The two ladies first appeared on Clayton Ecchard’s season of The Bachelor and made an appearance on this week’s Men Tell All.

Serene and Genevieve were joined by fellow upcoming Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 stars Victoria Fuller and Andrew Spencer.

The four made videos backstage while teasing the show with Jesse Palmer.

In one video, Serene and Genevieve gave their thoughts on Bachelor in Paradise.

The ladies suggested the season will be full of surprises.

Serene Russell and Genevieve Parisi say Bachelor in Paradise will be ‘unpredictable’

Serene Russell took to her Instagram stories to share a video from her time backstage with Geneivie Parisi.

The ladies’ attire included Geneivie in a bright red dress and Serene in a green jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

Genevieve and Serene were asked to list “3 reasons why fans can’t miss this season of Bachelor in Paradise?”

Serene and Genevieve shared that the season is “juicy,” “unpredictable,” and “shocking.”

Serene expressed, “I would say shocking, even though we expected it to be unpredictable but like shocking,” was something they weren’t expecting.

Genevieve shared, “Every day, you never knew what was gonna happen. Especially when Jesse came in.”

Pic credit: @serenebrookerussell/Instagram

Jesse Palmer teases big Bachelor in Paradise twist

During the Men’s Tell All, a preview for Bachelor in Paradise aired, giving viewers a taste of all the drama, tears, and love in store.

In one segment of the preview, Jesse tells the ladies to pack their bags and immediately leave the island.

The news doesn’t appear to sit well with the women who are shown yelling, “F**k you, Jesse Palmer,” from a balcony.

Rumors suggest that Bachelor in Paradise will try something new this season by splitting up love connections in the middle of the process.

Just when you think the summer fun is done…ours has only just begun. 😏 Get ready for the #BachelorInParadise premiere Sept 27 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/lwem3dUmQf — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 30, 2022

It remains to be seen if viewers find this twist effective and entertaining.

For now, fans look forward to many familiar faces and Bachelor Nation fan favorites returning to the island.

Some men vying for love include The Bachelorette Season 17 fan favorites Andrew Spencer, Michale Allio, Justin Glaze, and Aaron Clancy. There will also be familiar faces from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, such as Rodney Mathews and Brandon Jones.

Plenty of ladies from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor will be on the island, including Genevieve Parisi, Serene Russell, Sierra Jackson, and the controversial Shanae Ankney.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.