Serene Russell addresses breakup rumors with Bachelor in Paradise fiance Brandon Jones

After a rumor about one of Bachelor in Paradise’s favorite couples made its way around, Serene Russell stepped in herself to “put it to bed.”

Bachelor Nation watched as Serene met her fiance Brandon Jones on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise last fall, where the two clearly fell head over heels for each other early on.

Brandon and Serene were the strongest couple throughout the entire season, so it was no surprise to see them get engaged during the finale and continue gushing over each other during the reunion.

While the two have been sharing their sweet moments together on social media over the past few months, some doubt has been circulating about their relationship.

On Sunday, Serene addressed a recent breakup rumor during an Instagram Story Q&A session. Although the rumor seemed to have only been shared by one (unnamed) account, it was posted on several platforms.

Serene also said that she reached out to the account directly to clear up any speculation.

Serene Russell addresses online rumor that she and Brandon Jones broke up

Serene shared a selfie while smiling and looking off into the distance — her engagement ring at the center of the frame, of course.

After one of her followers asked her if she and Brandon broke up, she responded, “no 😅 and the account that started this rumor kept posting it on different mediums even after I set them straight.”

She then joked, “you can’t believe everything you read online [because] how would they know 😂.”

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/@bmacjones/Instagram

Brandon also joined in, reposting Serene’s IG Story and writing, “These accounts be saying anything.”

He also joked that “Clout is a helleva drug,” insinuating that the account was just looking to stir up drama.

Luckily, it seems as if Serene and Brandon were able to quickly debunk the rumor and let their followers know that they are still happy as ever in their engagement.

Serene and Brandon’s quick move after Bachelor in Paradise

Right after Bachelor Nation watched Serene and Brandon’s heartwarming appearance on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion episode, the two announced that they had officially planted roots together.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the pair got their own place and moved to San Diego shortly after getting engaged during the Season 8 finale.

Since they wasted no time in merging their lives outside of the “Paradise bubble,” fans have been curious about the couple’s timeline for officially tying the knot.

Although Serene and Brandon said that they have started wedding planning already, they are thinking about setting an official date for 2024.

In true Bachelor fashion, the two were asked if they would be okay with ABC live-streaming the ceremony — which they admitted to being open to.

“You never know. I wouldn’t knock it,” Serene said, with Brandon adding, “I think it’d be a good idea. It’d be fun. We’ll talk about it.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.