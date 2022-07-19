Serena Pitt lays out in her bikini of the day

Serena Pitt stuns in bikini pic. Pic credit: @serena_pitt/Instagram

Serena Pitt found love during last summer’s Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

As she met Joe Amabile and got through the controversy of Kendall Long coming back to talk to her ex, Joe, the duo was able to move forward and left the island engaged.

Now Serena and Joe are living together in New York City in their newly renovated apartment that feels more like home.

As Serena works as a social media influencer, she consistently posts photos of her travels and sponsorships.

She also shows off her fiance, Joe, and how much the two are in love.

Moreover, Serena also poses often in work gear, casual wear, and swimsuits as she goes back and forth between her natural curls and straightened hair.

Serena Pitt poses in her bikini of the day

Most recently, Serena wore what she called in her caption, “Bikini Of The Day.”

Serena could be seen lying in a white and yellow string bikini with her head cut out of the frame.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her tanned and toned legs and stomach could be seen as she pulled a small part of her see-through, light, linen long-sleeved cover-up toward her belly button.

Bachelor Nation loved what they saw

The first people to comment on Serena’s look and bikini body gave her positive affirmations as they wrote, “Beautiful day out [sunshine emoji],” “Absolutely [fire flame emoji],” and exclaimed, “So cute!”

A jewelry brand commented on the detail of the bracelet she wore while laying out to catch some rays. That person wrote, “Love this whole look [green heart] I spy a little @lo_and_company_.”

Pic credit: @serena_pitt/Instagram

Another woman declared, “Cute bikini and cover up! [heart-faced emoji],” while two others gave her sunshine and yellow heart emojis and stated, “Love!!”

Pic credit: @serena_pitt/Instagram

Joe and Serena’s love story

During Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, Serena and Joe hit it off while on the beaches of Mexico.

However, Joe’s ex and Season 5 Bachelor in Paradise girlfriend, Kendall Long, tried her best to keep that relationship from happening.

While Joe and Kendall had an almost two-year romance, she didn’t seem quite ready to let Joe move on with Serena and appeared to have a hard time watching Joe and Serena’s romance build and bloom.

After talking with Joe and ultimately choosing Serena, Kendall left the beach. However, she came back before proposals on the finale, for what she said was closure.

Since, though, she has spoken out about how shocked she was that Joe ended up proposing to Serena because when she had talked to him, it seemed as if he was confused and wasn’t sure what he was going to do.

Regardless, Serena and Joe are happier than ever and have talked about wedding dates and venues for their big day that will happen at some point in the future.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.