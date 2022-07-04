Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile show off their ‘date night’ style

Bachelor Nation stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile enjoy their summer together. Pic credit: @joeamabile1/Instagram

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile met on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and are still going strong.

While many Bachelor Nation stars have announced breakups lately, Serena and Joe have kept their love alive and remain close through date nights.

Recently, Serena and Joe showed off their date night style.

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile pose in date night ensembles

Serena Pitt took to her Instagram stories to share a mirror selfie with her fiance Joe Amabile.

In the photo, Serena smiled while wearing a green crop top with a dotted print and spaghetti straps, giving a peek of her curves and toned abdomen.

Serena paired the look with stylish white pants and completed the ensemble with a chic purse that complemented her shirt’s color. Serena also accessorized with a gold watch and chunky gold hoops.

Joe stood behind Serena, looking cool and casual as he leaned against the wall in a neutral-toned tee and dark pants.

Serena wrote over the photo, “Date Night.”

Pic credit: @serena_pitt

Joe Amabile shares photos from Sunday night dinner with Serena Pitt

While Serena’s photo was taken before her and Joe’s outing, Joe took to his Instagram page to show off how they spent their date night.

Joe and Sierra enjoyed delicious Italian food and dessert at the Fiaschetteria Pistoia restaurant in New York.

Joe opened the post with a photo of himself sitting at an antique table inside the restaurant. Joe covered his face with a glass of wine while clearly smiling.

The second photo featured Serena Pitt taking a sip of wine in her date night attire.

In other photos, Joe showed followers the alcohol selection, meat, pasta, and dessert.

Joe captioned the post, “Sunday night dinner.”

Joe’s friends, fans, and followers loved seeing the date night pics and raved about how pretty Serena looked in the post.

A commenter wrote, “Ok [Serena Pitt] is looking [fire] af in pic #2.”

Another expressed, “Serena is so pretty [star-eyed emoji] [green heart emoji] you guys look great!”

One follower commented, “She is soooo pretty Joe.”

Other comments included, “How do you guys stay so thin?” “Looks amazing, enjoy,” and “Cuties.”

Pic credit: @joeamabile1/Instagram

Joe and Serena continue to look happy and in love as they build a life together.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.