Serena Pitt and Bri Springs reunite in chic street style

Serena Pitt and Bri Springs look happy and toned for a night out. Pic credit: @serena_pitt/Instagram

The Bachelor Season 25 stars Serena Pitt and Bri Springs reunited over the weekend.

Serena and Bri became good friends after making it into the final four on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

Since appearing on The Bachelor, both ladies found love and gained large social media followings.

Bri found love outside of the show and currently has 248k followers.

Serena found love with fellow Bachelor Nation star Joe Amabile on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, and the couple is currently engaged.

Now, the ladies got time together as they posed in their stylish midriff-baring ensembles.

Serena Pitt and Bri Springs link up under city lights

Both Serena and Bri shared photos from their night out.

In Bri’s post, she shared a series of pics, opening with a blurred photo of her and Serena posing arm and arm on a rooftop.

Bri wore a strapless nude-colored top and chic baggy pants. Serena wore a black crop top and high-waisted pants and completed the look with a pair of black high heels that she kicked up as the ladies smiled.

Serena and Bri both wore their hair in updos and held black purses.

In Bri’s second photo, she smiled at the camera while lifting a shoulder in front of an aesthetically-pleasing lit-up elevator.

Bri posed for several solo shots and included fun videos striking poses with her boyfriend.

Bri captioned the post, “Missed you @serena_pitt.”

Serena reacted to Bri’s post in the comments, exclaiming, “Missed YOU!!”

Other comments included, “This fit is everything,” and “You are a porcelain doll.”

Pic credit: @brisprings/Instagram

Serena Pitt reflects fondly on her night with Bri Springs

On Serena’s Instagram, she shared a single photo on the rooftop with Bri.

The ladies’ fit figures were highlighted in their crop top ensembles while they smiled in front of a lit-up city skyline.

Serena placed an arm around Bri’s neck in the photo as Bri leaned her head on Serena’s and closed her eyes with a smile.

Serena captioned the post, “More nights like this,” with a black heart emoji.

Bri commented under the post, writing, “Missed you,” with two kissing emojis.

Serena and Bri’s The Bachelor Season 25 costar Ryan Marcelle commented, “Omg I miss y’all.”

Bri’s boyfriend also commented with fire emojis.

Pic credit: @serena_pitt/Instagram

Other comments included “beauties,” “Stars,” and “So so pretty.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.