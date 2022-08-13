Serena Pitt all smiles in brown bikini for coconut show off

Serena Pitt wows fans. Pic credit: @serena_pitt/Instagram

Serena Pitt has become a social media influencer since her stints on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

While she quit during Week 8 of Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, she found her person on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise afterward.

As she and Joe Amabile left Mexico as winners and an engaged couple, they have only thrived together since.

Since they left the beach, Joe and Serena have moved to New York City together and renovated their apartment.

Serena spends her time modeling and visiting her family up in Toronto, Canada, while Joe still goes back and forth to Chicago for work and is a co-host with Tia Booth and Natasha Parker for the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

Now, while on vacation together and posting about it, Serena showed off in a brown bikini while sipping on a coconut drink.

Serena Pitt wows in a brown bikini while on vacation

Serena Pitt’s most recent Instagram photo was one of her looking amazing in a brown bikini top and a matching bikini sarong wrap that showed off her toned legs and abs.

As she smiled for the camera, Serena had an exquisite ocean and beach view behind her, complete with a blue sky, skyscrapers in the distance, and a dock to walk out on.

She held onto her coconut drink with a straw, as her hair was pulled back, and she kept the sun out of her eyes with some black sunnies.

Serena captioned her photo and post by saying, “Coco for coconuts.”

Bachelor Nation reacts to Serena’s sizzling figure

Fans couldn’t get over Serena’s beach body, and they commented to show their love for her, as they showcased emojis such as heart-faced ones, red hearts, coconuts, pink hearts, and beach ones.

One follower stated, “Thriving,” while others called her “Beautiful” and “Gorgeous.”

Another person even declared that it seemed like the photo and Serena were giving off Bachelor in Paradise vibes.

Others wanted to know exactly what beach Serena was at, while yet another person called her a “Beauty” and left a heart-faced and fire flame emoji for her.

Yet one more fan exclaimed, “Such a beautiful place, we were there in March!!!! Best sushi…and coolest roof top restaurant!”

As Serena and Joe continue to write their love story, Bachelor Nation cannot wait for their wedding day to see the beautiful couple tie the knot.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.