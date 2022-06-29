Serena Chew shows how far she’s come with costar Pieper James

Bachelor Nation’s Serena Chew and Pieper James celebrate their friendship. Pic credit: @serenerz/Instagram

Serena Chew and Pieper James debuted on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

After joining The Bachelor franchise, Serena and Pieper became more than just costars, but also solid friends.

Recently, Serena celebrated her friendship with Pieper James in a series of throwback photos.

Serena Chew reflects on how her friendship with Pieper James started

Serena Chew took to her Instagram stories to document her friendship with Pieper James through photos.

In the first photo, Serena shares a still from The Bachelor Season 25 where she and Pieper held hands while sitting in their low-cut gowns.

Serena wrote over the photo, “How it started…”

Pic credit: @serenerz/Instagram

In the second photo, Serena and Pieper posed with a smile and a hand on their hips while wearing high heels. Serena wore a white mini dress and her hair down in loose waves. Meanwhile, Pieper placed her curls in a ponytail and wore a silk collared top with bright white shorts as both ladies flaunted toned legs.

Serena wrote over the photo, “How it wentttt.”

Serena then shared a photo of her and Pieper leaning into one another and flashing their pearly whites on a pink bench surrounded by gorgeous pink flowers.

Pieper wore a brown long-sleeve turtleneck top and cream pants, while Serena fit the color scheme of her surroundings in a white top and jacket with mini pink bottoms and white boots.

Serena wrote over the photo, “The fits, the fun,”

The fourth photo saw Serena and Pieper posing with fellow The Bachelor Season 25 stars in all black, including model Chelsea Vaughn. Chelsea appeared on both The Bachelor Season 25 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 with Serena and Pieper.

Serena wrote, “Here’s to the next adventure,” with a clinking champagne emoji over the photo.

Serena Chew shares celebratory ‘how it ended’ photo

For Serena’s final snap on her Instagram story, she shared a festive shot and a candid moment of joy between her and Pieper.

Sharing a photo in Manhattan from June 9, 2022, Serena and Pieper smile as colorful confetti rains down on them.

Pieper wore a girly off-thee-shoulder dress in a soft pink color while putting her hair up in a bun. Pieper completed the look with hot pink high heels. Serena went with white pants and a strapless top for the photo.

Serena wrote over the image, “How it ended,” with a teary-eyed emoji.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.