Serena Chew poses in steamy bikini with her man

Serena Chew puts her body on full display in black bikini. Pic credit: @serenerz/Instagram

Serena Chew turned up the heat in her recent photos.

The Bachelor Season 25 star posed in a skin-baring bikini that showed off her toned figure.

Serena’s significant other also made a handsy appearance in Serena’s recent bikini post.

Serena Chew flaunts bikini body in black

Serena Chew took to Instagram to wow her friends, fans, and followers with her latest bikini pics.

In her first photo, Serena sat on top of a terrace overlooking a pretty nature view behind her.

Serena placed a hand on the barrier while resting her slender legs on the black and grey chair behind her.

Serena’s bikini showed off all her assets with the black two-piece featuring revealing sheer cut-outs on both the top and bottom.

Soaking up some sun against the bright blue sky of Puerto Vallarta, Serena looked off into the distance with her long black hair cascading down her back.

While the first photo gave Serena the spotlight, her second photo included her significant other, Jaymeson Moten.

Jaymeson sat on the chair and wrapped his arms around Serena’s legs for the steamy shot. Jaymeson puckered his lips for a kiss as Serena looked down at him with her black hair covering her face.

Serena captioned the post, “When he feels left out.”

Bachelor Nation praises Serena Chew’s bikini pictures

Bachelor Nation loved Serena’s bikini photos and her PDA with her partner and took to the comment section to compliment Serena with lots of enthusiastic messages and fire emojis.

Serena’s The Bachelor Season 25 costar MJ Snyder commented, “Frame this.”

Others commented, “Wowowow,” “So cute!!”, “This is adorable,” “Just W😍W,” and “Cuties.”

Pic credit: @serenerz_/Instagram

Serena Chew finds love after appearing on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise

Serena Chew is off the market after trying to find love twice within The Bachelor franchise.

Serena made her debut on Matt James’ historic season of The Bachelor, as Matt became the first-ever Black Bachelor.

Matt and Serena couldn’t create a strong enough bond, and Serena was eliminated.

Serena then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 but didn’t have much luck on the island either.

After only striking up super brief flings, Serena left the island single.

However, Serena later went public with Jaymeson Moten, and the pair appear to be still going strong, as evidenced by Serena’s latest sultry bikini pics.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.