Serena Chew looks beachy in Miami bikini

Serena Chew has learned a lot while living in Miami. Pic credit: @serenerz_/Instagram

Serena Chew appeared on The Bachelor Season 25 with historic lead Matt James.

Since being on The Bachelor, Serena appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and later went on to find love outside of the show.

Serena keeps her 32.2k followers up to date with her life on social media while highlighting her sense of style and toned figure.

The Bachelor Nation star’s latest post saw her posing in a flattering and colorful bikini on the sand.

Serena was enjoying a summer day in Miami while smiling in her swimwear.

She also made a list of things she’s learned while living in Miami.

Serena Chew is all smiles in summer bikini

Serena Chew struck poses surrounded by sand, palm trees, and a lovely blue sky while rocking her curves in the bikini.

In her caption, Serena wrote, “Things I’ve learned living in Miami: •Florida Iguanas are waay cuter than NYC rats •Apartments usually only require 2x rent instead of 20x •Biscayne reminds me of the shops on Melrose in LA •Wearing sandals and not heels everyday makes sense •Gonna have to re design my entire wardrobe.”

Serena’s friend and member of Bachelor Nation Pieper James commented, “imagine reasonable rent [heart-eyed emoji] a girl can dream.”

A commenter wrote, “Florida looks good on your girl,” Another comment reads, “The rent part didn’t have to come for us like that.”

Other comments included, “Cutie!!,” “love this for you!,” Gorgggg,” and “Our dream girl.”

Pic credit: @serenerz_/Instagram

What happened on The Bachelor Season 25?

Serena Chew wasn’t able to find love with Matt James on The Bachelor Season 25, but the season still produced a Bachelor Nation success story. The season also was one of the franchise’s most explosive as Rachael Kirkconnell’s race scandal led to lots of buzz and controversy.

The longtime host of The Bachelor franchise Chris Harrison appeared to defend Rachael Kirkconnell during his interview with former Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay.

Viewers slammed Chris for his tone-deaf and problematic commentary, and Chris ultimately chose to step down as host after nearly two decades with the franchise.

Matt gave his final rose to Rachael, however, the two split briefly. They addressed their breakup on After the Final Rose as Matt expressed wanting Rachael to educate herself more.

Matt and Rachael eventually rekindled away from cameras and are still currently in a relationship.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.