Serena Chew channels Barbie in hot pink bikini

Serena Chew put her figure on full display in her latest bikini photos. Pic credit: ABC

Serena Chew has set social media on fire with yet another set of sizzling bikini photos.

While Serena recently caught attention in a sultry black two-piece, her latest poolside pics featured her adding a splash of color.

Serena Chew felt like a Barbie doll in her trendy hot pink swimwear and accessories.

Serena Chew wears a ‘Barbie’ bikini by the pool

Serena Chew took to Instagram to share photos decked in hot pink.

The first photo featured Serena resting a hand against a glass barrier with a gorgeous blue pool behind her. Serena wore her hair in two long dark braids and covered her eyes with oversized mirrored aviators, but her pink ensemble stole the show.

Serena posed in a pink bikini top that showed off her glowing skin and a pink bikini bottom covered by a matching skirt wrap.

Serena wore strappy white high heels and a white necklace and earrings, mixing pink with white for a Barbie vibe. Serena completed the look with a pop of color on her lips.

Serena’s second photo in the slide featured a Barbie doll holding a pink ice cream cone and a purse on the beach. The Barbie doll resembled Serena with dark hair, pink swimwear, and sunglasses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the third photo, Serena stripped down to just her bikini bottoms and top to give followers an even better view of her toned physique as she dipped her legs in the pool and smiled at the camera. A gorgeous blue sky and ocean could be seen behind her.

Serena’s fourth and final photo provided a breathtaking view as she posed in her pink bikini and wrap, taking in the beauty of Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa.

Serena captioned the post, ‘Barbie tings’ with a fitting pink bikini emoji and a sun emoji.

Serena Chew receives praise for ‘Barbie’ bikini

Serena’s fans and followers loved the Bachelor alum’s hot pink swimwear pics and took to the comments to shower compliments on the Bachelor Nation star.

One commenter referred to the upcoming Barbie feature film starring actress Margot Robbie, writing, “The new ‘Barbie’ producers needs to see this so they can replace Margot Robbie.”

Other comments included lots of fire and heart emojis with followers’ writing “Stunning!!,” “amazing,” “What a babe,” and “So cool.”

Pic credit: @serenerz/Instagram

As summer fast approaches, Serena will likely be delighting her followers with lots more bikini snapshots.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.