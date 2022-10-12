Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald stuns in sheer dress for undies show off

Mary Fitzgerald looks amazing in a sheer dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald looks stunning in a sheer sparkly dress and matching underwear to play dress up.

The 42-year-old reality star and real estate agent was all dolled up to go out on the town with her husband, Romain Bonnet.

Mary shared her glam look featuring a sheer long-sleeve silver maxi dress, matching underwear, and silver red-bottom stilettos with her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

She posed for the camera with a huge smile, showing off her outfit, designer bag, fabulous jewelry, and her man candy.

The Selling Sunset star captioned her post, hinting at a new game show episode she filmed with costar Chrishell Stause.

Her caption reads, “I am all about glitz & glam and playing dress up so you know I was LOVING this look🤩 You guys @chrishell.stause and I were on a game show yesterday😂🙈 I can’t wait for you to see it! We had SO much fun, you are going to love it when it comes out.”

Mary Fitzgerald’s glitzy outfit details

As stated in Mary Fitzgerald’s caption, she is all about the glitz and glam. Her stylist, Sammie M, definitely considered this when coming up with this sparkly disco outfit.

For this look, Mary is wearing a sheer long-sleeve maxi dress featuring rhinestones and two slits on both sides of the gown. This is from luxury reseller Carte Blanche, a company that specializes in obtaining rare vintage designer pieces.

Underneath the dress, Mary wears a matching tan underwear set from Skims, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand.

The reality star is wearing the Fits Everyone Thing in Clay which retails for $18, and the matching Fits Everyone Crossover Bralette, which retails for $34.

She also paired the look with dazzling earrings from Vivienne Westwood, a London-based fashion house famous for gorgeous jewelry.

Her bag also matches the disco glamour theme, as she carries the Hourglass XS Handbag with Rhinestones. This bag features grey suede calfskin and retails for $6,850.

Mary’s stylist went with a pair of red bottom Yves Saint Laurent pumps featuring silver rhinestone details to finish the look.

Mary Fitzgerald is returning to Selling Sunset for Season 6

Although Selling Sunset Season 5 just came back in April of 2022, fans are excited to continue the drama.

According to Chrishell Stause, fans are in luck as Netflix renewed Selling Sunset for a sixth and seventh season.

However, TMZ has reported that the infamous Christine Quinn will not appear in Season 6 or 7 of the reality show.

Luckily, Mary Fitzgerald will star in the new seasons alongside her costars Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae Young!