Mary Fitzgerald looked stunning in red lipstick and a red dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Mary Fitzgerald was stunning in scarlet as she posed in a glamorous dress.

The Selling Sunset star shared a glimpse of her outfit for the day with her fans. She was all glammed up as she posed for the photo with a friend.

For her look, Fitzgerald donned a gorgeous deep red one-sleeved dress. The dress hugged her figure tightly and highlighted her incredibly toned physique.

Meanwhile, she also wore bold red lipstick to match the hue of the dress exactly. She also added some black eyeliner and mascara to her makeup look.

Fitzgerald’s golden locks were styled into curls cascading down her back for the photo. She also wore gold hoop earrings in her ears for the image.

She posed for the photo with her friend, who leaned over to get into the frame. He wore a mask and a dark hoodie as he smiled at the camera over Fitzgerald’s head.

Mary Fitzgerald went glam for busy day

It is unclear what the specific occasion was for Fitzgerald’s red dress, but she did appear to have quite a busy day after donning the stunning item.

Pic credit: @themaryfitzgerald/Instagram

In a follow-up story, Fitzgerald captured herself getting glammed up for the second time that day. She wore a denim jacket and white top while getting her makeup done.

She explained that she had a busy day filled with interviews and inspections. After work, she had to head home and get glammed up again for another event.

Pic credit: @themaryfitzgerald/Instagram

Later that night, she posted her second look of the day and, somehow, managed to top her glamorous red look. Fitzgerald shared a post capturing her outfit for the annual amfAR Gala held to raise money for AIDS research.

She looked stunning in a backless, strapless black dress with slits in the torso that showed off her toned figure. The dress’ skirt reached to her feet and created a luscious black train behind her.

Her look for the gala was bold, daring, and very eye-catching.

Fitzgerald’s career in real estate

While Fitzgerald rose to prominence for her appearance on the reality TV show, Selling Sunset, her career as a real estate broker landed her the TV role.

Her illustrious career in real estate includes serving as the Vice President of The Oppenheim Group. The Oppenheim Group is the dominant real estate agency in Beverly Hills, and Fitzgerald has been with them for over six years.

The agency employs elite real estate brokers to sell luxury homes to affluent clients. As Vice President of The Oppenheim Group, Fitzgerald boasts 15 years of experience in the luxury real estate market and has accrued over $105 million in sales.

She has utilized her large following on Instagram and high viewership on Selling Sunset to expand her career further. She recently took to Instagram to list a new property on Hollywood Blvd.

The property is a penthouse that occupies part of the top floor of a luxury apartment building in Los Angeles. The new property Fitzgerald is looking to sell includes a view of the ocean, valet service, three bedrooms, four bathrooms, an office, and 3,580 square feet of interior living space.

The property will go for over $7 million on the market. Fitzgerald’s busy and glam days are more understandable, considering she works to sell luxury homes worth millions of dollars.