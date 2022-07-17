Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa shows off growing baby bump in a tiny bikini

Heather Rae flashed a smile at the Los Angeles Premiere Of L.O.L Surprise! held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Heather Rae El Moussa flaunts her growing baby bump in a bikini as she gets some sun on the Greek island of Mykonos.

As reported on Monsters and Critics earlier this week, the Selling Sunset star revealed that she is expecting her first child with her husband Tarek.

She shared a sweet photo of the Flip or Flop star on one knee, kissing her baby bump. The couple is expecting their baby in early 2023.

In the bikini photo, Heather’s baby bump is visible on her slender figure.

She poses sitting on a yacht, placing her hand on her belly with her slender toned legs visible as she wraps a towel over her bikini bottom.

“Baby on board,” she wrote in the caption of the photos in which she rocks a stylish hat and white sunglasses.

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa reflect on their whirlwind romance

The pair of reality TV stars met on a yacht and embarked on a whirlwind romance and shared an Instagram post celebrating their one-year anniversary of becoming girlfriend and boyfriend in July 2020.

The Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa revealed that they became exclusive during their second date and moved in together in less than a week

On July 26, 2020, Tarek proposed to Heather — about one year after they met and they tied the knot on October 23, 2021.

Tarek already shares two children Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with ex Christina Hall.

The Selling Sunset star opened up about their whirlwind romance and her relationship with Tarek’s children. She wrote, “Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself ❤️ It’s crazy how life works. One minute you go from wondering when “the one” with come into your life to meeting the love of your life, helping raise 2 incredible kids, getting married, envisioning having a baby, to being 🤰.”

Heather Rae El Moussa celebrates baby news with Selling Sunset co-stars

Heather Rae was out and about with her Selling Sunset co-stars for lunch following the baby news.

Chrishell Stause shared a series of photos of the reality TV stars enjoying a day out. In the caption, she congratulated Heather on her pregnancy.

“Ladies who lunch 🥰🥰 HUGE congrats to @heatherraeyoung We were all dying to paw her cute baby bump! 🥰♥️,” she wrote in the caption of the photo featuring herself, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani, and Emma Hernan.

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are set to star in an upcoming docuseries about their relationship.

Selling Sunset is streaming on Netflix.