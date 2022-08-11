Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa shows off ‘first glimpse’ of baby boy 

Heather shares a sweet first look at her baby via ultrasound. Pic credit: @heatherraeyoung/Instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa gave her 3 million followers a peek at the ultrasound of her baby boy from a recent doctor’s visit.

After struggling to conceive, the Selling Sunset star is expecting her first child with her husband, fellow reality TV star Tarek El Moussa.

The couple began dating in 2019 after meeting over the Fourth of July weekend, and sparks flew immediately. They tied the knot in 2021.

Tarek rose to fame on the HGTV show Flip or Flop, where he co-starred with his ex-wife, Christina Haack.

Heather shared that it was her first time seeing her baby on the ultrasound since finding out his gender.

In the caption, Heather stated, “As a new mom-to-be these things give me flutters in the best way.”

Heather and Tarek gave their followers a glimpse into the moment they discovered they were having a baby boy during a recent gender reveal party.

Co-stars Mary Fitzgerald and Emma Hernan were in attendance, sharing their joy and excitement for the mom-to-be.

Heather and Tarek have not yet revealed what they’ll name their baby boy, but their fertility journey may be highlighted in their new HGTV show, The Flipping El Moussas.

Although this is Heather’s first child, she takes the role of stepmom to Tarek’s two children very seriously.The family of four has enjoyed various vacations together, and Heather appears to have a great relationship with both of Tarek’s kids.

Heather Rae El Moussa reaches 3 million followers on Instagram

The major success of the hit Netflix reality show, Selling Sunset, has propelled The Oppenheim Group into fame.

For Heather, the bubbly realtor recently thanked her 3 million fans for following along on her journey.

Fortunately, onlookers will see more of Heather and the other Oppenheim agents as it was announced that Selling Sunset has been renewed for a sixth and seventh season on Netflix.

What can viewers expect to see in the next season of Selling Sunset?

It’s no doubt that Selling Sunset Season 6 will bring lots of drama between the realtors.

This is especially true now that it’s been confirmed that the show’s main antagonist, Christine Quinn, will be returning for another season.

The Selling Sunset audience may also gain more insight into broker Jason Oppenheim’s new relationship with up-and-coming model Marie-Lou. Marie-Lou recently hinted that she’ll be making an appearance in the next season.

Although the premiere date for season 6 has not yet been released, in the meantime, fans can prepare to dive into the new reality series Selling the OC, which launches on August 24.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.