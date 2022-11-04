Heather Rae Young El Moussa arrives at the MTV Movie And TV Awards in June 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Heather Rae El Moussa looked stunning as she filmed confessionals for Selling Sunset, then headed straight to a friend’s birthday party this week.

The Selling Sunset star, currently pregnant with her first child, wore a bright pink strapless dress covered in square crystals as she finished filming for season six of the hit Netflix TV show.

She wore her long blonde hair loose and wavy and had flawless makeup, looking as glamorous as ever, despite being due to give birth early next year.

However, Heather later shared that filming the confessional scenes of the series takes its toll on her.

“Sometimes I leave feeling drained and exhausted – and a big part of that is definitely because of where I’m at in my pregnancy but also because my mind kind of races. As much as I love confessionals I think about whether or not I answered the questions in a way that explains a certain situation during filming. I also can get a little drained because I have to be 100% on,” she wrote in her Instagram caption to her 3 million followers.

Heather has been a part of the show since the start and used to be friends with the show’s villain, Christine Quinn, before the pair fell out during Season 4.

Christine said in the press that Heather and her husband, HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa, reminded her of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

Pic credit: @theheatherraeelmoussa/Instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa heads to dinner at Disneyland

Fresh from filming, Heather then headed straight to Disneyland to celebrate at her friend’s birthday dinner. She and her husband Tarek headed to the private dinner, held at 21 Royal restaurant in the heart of the theme park.

Heather added a white feather boa to her pink outfit and joined her friends for the lavish dinner.

Pic credit: @theheatherraeelmoussa/Instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa gives speech about social media

Heather recently gave a speech on the authenticity of social media with entrepreneur and public speaker David Steinberg.

During the talk, she explained how important social media is for businesses and how she chooses to keep her content relatable and chat with her followers.

She shared a clip from the talk afterward with a caption that explained her thoughts further.

“To me, my number one priority is to always be my authentic self in everything I do- I won’t partner with a brand unless I love them, I won’t tell you the amazing things about my pregnancy without sharing the headaches, sciatic nerve pain, and realness I’m dealing with, and I will never post something just for the sake of posting,” she wrote.