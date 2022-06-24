Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan stuns in summer bikini

Emma Hernan poses indoors. Pic credit: @emmahernan/Instagram

Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan is flaunting her Barbie proportions in stunning new bikini photos.

The reality star and former model put her famous figure on show in summer-ready snaps ahead of the weekend, posting to celebrate the arrival of summer while showing off a cute matching swimwear look.

Emma Hernan kills it in skimpy bikini look

Emma, 31, updated her Instagram two days ago.

Thrilling her 2 million fans, the blonde posed, kneeling amid dark green backyard loungers shaded by a matching parasol.

Sizzling in the L.A. heat, the vegan empanadas founder modeled a low-cut and two-tone bikini in blue and white, adding in a matching miniskirt as a cover-up and rocking massive reflective shades.

Showing off her tiny waist and ample assets while flaunting her mean tan, the rival to Christine Quinn tagged herself in West Hollywood, CA, writing:

“Happy first day of summer!! Only fitting I start summer off with a 👙 post!! 💙 .. FYI this was taken on a self timer just for you guys😂.”

More has landed on Emma’s feed since. Yesterday, the leggy bombshell posed in beyond tiny Daisy Dukes and a push-up bra in gray, posing with a drink and a happy-looking dog while at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club.

“Can you tell by our smiles we love us some summertime and smoothies☀️😍🧃🤩🎉 … #besties 🐶❤️,” she captioned her photo.

Emma joined Selling Sunset in Season 4, quickly ruffling feathers with villain member Christine Quinn – the two have beef over an ex and whether or not Christine was ever engaged to the man Emma also dated.

“When I signed on to do the show, I was definitely… not hesitant, but I didn’t know exactly what I was signing up for, and to be honest, it’s been very second nature to me. I’m very comfortable with the cameras around. I’m 100% myself, whether it’s on camera, off camera and I think it’s important to stay genuine to who you are,” Emma told Nylon last year.

Emma Hernan gaining celebrity followers on Instagram

The Emma Leigh & Co founder, leaving fans hanging with her Season 5 Micah romance, was present for the Season 5 reunion. Absent was 33-year-old Quinn.

With fame comes interest from other celebrities. Emma’s Instagram is followed by costar Mary Fitzgerald, model Kaia Gerber, WWE face CJ Perry, plus bikini bombshell Hannah Palmer.

Selling Sunset is currently airing on Netflix.