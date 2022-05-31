Selling Sunset’s Davina Potratz in tiny black bikini makes waves

Davina is living her best life at the beach. Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset star Davina Potratz is all smiles in a tiny black bikini as she makes waves during a beach day over the holiday weekend.

As the long weekend came to a close, Davina showed Selling Sunset fans a whole new side of her. Instead of the harsh villain causing problems on the hit Netflix show, Davina gave the haters a glimpse of who she is when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Davina hasn’t had the easiest time on Selling Sunset. The real estate agent clashed with boss Jason Oppenheim and other agents in the office like Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause. Things got worse for Davina when she bonded with everyone’s nemesis, Christine Quinn.

Season 5 of Selling Sunset ended with Davina finding her place at The Oppenheim Group and even mending fences with some of the ladies. While waiting for Season 6 to begin filming, Davina has been enjoying life away from the camera.

Selling Sunset starlet Davina Potratz in tiny black bikini makes waves

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Davina used Instagram to give her followers something to talk about. Davina revealed she spent time making waves in the ocean while rocking a tiny black bikini.

The IG post included several photos and one video. Davina donned a black bikini with a top that barely covered her assets, while the bottom was held together with tie straps that kept her lady parts hidden.

In a couple of photos, Davina smiles to reveal her playful side. Then there are a couple of images where Davina gives off smoldering sexy vibes, including the video of her kneeling in the ocean, putting her sex appeal on display.

“I make waves everywhere I go…Water you up to this Memorial Day weekend? 🌊🧜🏻‍♀️💕🌴” was the caption on Davina’s social media post.

The stunning photos and video caught the attention of two of Davina’s Selling Sunset costars. Maya Vander and Vanessa Villela popped up in the comments section with nothing but love for their colleague.

Pic credit: @davinapotratz/Instagram

Davina flaunts her sexy side

Selling Sunset viewers never see the sexier side of Davina, but she isn’t hiding that side of herself from fans. Davina doesn’t hold back strutting her stuff on social media.

Last week Davina shared a video of her having the best time on the Netflix runway. Davina wore a navy-blue sleeveless jumpsuit that accented her ample cleavage and toned tummy.

In another post, Davina put her long, lean legs on display in a black and purple mini dress with a plunging neckline with heels as she wondered who had watched Selling Sunset Season 5.

Davina Potratz from Selling Sunset sizzled in a skimpy bikini while posing in the ocean and enjoying some time off over the holiday weekend.

What do you think of the sexier side of Davina?

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.