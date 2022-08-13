Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn loads up on discount makeup while wearing spandex workout gear

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn was spotted in Los Angeles stocking up on beauty products. Pic credit: @thechristinequinn/Instagram

Millionaire Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn was seen shopping for beauty products while out and about in Los Angeles.

She was photographed at Beauty Collection during a closing sale of 40-60% off everything, proving not even she can resist a good deal.

The normally dolled-up Christine wore a laidback athleisure look during the outing with her blonde locks blowing in the wind.

The fashionista looked casual and fresh in a black tank top and army green leggings as she stocked up on an abundance of products.

The reality TV star walked out of the store with bags full of merchandise from her successful shopping spree, but she wasn’t alone.

She was accompanied by her husband, Christian Dumontet, who came out of the Rolls Royce to help her load the bags, wearing black nail polish on his nails.

Christine Quinn chats with the salespeople while shopping for discounted beauty products. Pic credit: Backgrid

Christine Quinn leaves The Oppenheim Group to launch her own real estate company

Christine Quinn has been extremely busy since the end of Selling Sunset Season 5.

The mom and real estate agent left The Oppenheim Group and launched a real estate venture with her husband, Christian.

Christine Quinn heads to her Rolls Royce where her husband helps her load up the trunk from her shopping spree. Pic credit: Backgrid

Their company, Real Open, claims to be “the bridge between the bright future of digital assets and anachronistic industries in need of disruption.”

In addition to her latest business venture, Christine made a runway appearance in Balenciaga’s couture show.

Christine shared behind-the-scenes images of the runway show and expressed her thanks to Balenciaga’s current Creative Director, Demna Gvasalia.

“So honored to be a part of the Balenciaga Couture Show. Demna hand selected me a long time ago, and for that I am so humbled and grateful. My dress took over 3,500 hours to make, and each crystal was individually sewn on, one by one,” she captioned an Instagram post.

In addition to being a reality TV star, model, and mom, Christine is also an author and has shared snaps of herself along various stops on tour for her book How to be a Boss B***h.



So while she may no longer work under Jason Oppenheim as a realtor, she certainly has a lot to share with viewers going into the next season of Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset renewed for two more seasons

Fans of Christine Quinn were saddened when it was reported that Season 5 would be her last season on the show.

However, it’s now been confirmed that the reality TV villain will return to Season 6 of the hit Netflix show.

While it’s unclear what role Christine will play in the show, since she’s no longer at The Oppenheim Group, there is bound to be significant drama between her and fellow cast members.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.