Selling Sunset’s Brett Oppenheim steps out with leggy blonde girlfriend

Brett Oppenheim steps out for date night in Beverly Hills with his new girlfriend and two other couples. Pic credit: @Samantha_abdul/Instagram

Selling Sunset’s Brett Oppenheim was spotted in Beverly Hills for a date night at Lavo with his new girlfriend.

The blonde mystery woman pictured with the Los Angeles realtor is Samantha Abdul, a model and tattoo artist from Germany.

The two appeared to be in good spirits as they enjoyed a romantic evening together.

Brett opted for a casual but chic look. He wore a black button-down, a pair of black jeans, and sneakers.

On the other hand, Samantha went a bit more upscale in a stunning little black dress for the outing.

Samantha’s dress featured a high slit showing off her toned legs and collection of tattoos. The artist accessorized her look with black closed-toe stilettoes and a sparkly purse.

Pic credit: Jvshvisions/Backgrid

Who is Brett Oppenheim’s new girlfriend?

Brett appears to have a type — a fit, blonde model with many tattoos, and Samantha fits the bill perfectly.

According to her Instagram account, Samantha is a tattoo artist based in Hamburg, Germany. She also works as a model under Studio One Management.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Samantha is also a mom to her 4-year-old son and a dog mom to her adorable dog Chi.

Thus far, Brett and Samantha have been a bit more private about their relationship on social media compared to Jason Oppenheim and his girlfriend Marie-Lou.

However, Jason Oppenheim took to Instagram to share photos from the date night at Lavo.

The photo shows Jason, Marie-Lou, Brett, Samantha, and friends enjoying a lovely evening together at the popular Beverly Hills hotspot.

Pic credit: @jasonoppenheim/Instagram

However, Brett has proved he isn’t afraid of sharing his spotlight with his girlfriends. In fact, Brett has not yet deleted a post honoring his ex-girlfriend, Tina Louise.

After eight months of dating, Brett and Sugar Taco owner Tina called it quits, although the two seem to have remained friends.

Speaking to TMZ, Tina stated that Jason’s breakup with Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell prompted her eventual split from Brett.

Tina claimed, “I wanted to take the next step in the relationship…and he wasn’t quite there yet.”

Selling Sunset is coming back for Season 6 and 7

It’s unclear if Brett’s new relationship will be featured in Season 6 of Selling Sunset.

Tina made an appearance in Season 4 of the show, and Jason’s girlfriend Marie-Lou hinted that she might be making an appearance in Season 6.

However, if Samantha is scheduled to make her Netflix debut, the model has remained tightlipped.

But Brett and Jason’s love interests wouldn’t be the only new faces on the show.

It’s been announced that two new cast members, Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young, will join the show next season.

Viewers will have to wait and see if any other new faces appear in Season 6 of the show.

Selling Sunset is currently on Hiatus on Netflix.