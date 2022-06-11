Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith stuns in bathroom bikini

Amanza Smith poses close up. Pic credit: @amanzasmith/Instagram

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith is stunning in a triple-set of bikini snaps shared to her Instagram. The 45-year-old Netflix star, real estate face, and interior decorator is followed by 1.1 million on the platform, and her latest share didn’t hold back.

Posting ahead of the weekend, Amanza showcased her toned figure in an animal-print two-piece that went super-minimal on the fabrics, also making a point of addressing the “thirst trap” she was delivering.

Amanza Smith doesn’t hold back in bikini showoff

Opening without showing her face, but big-time flaunting her ripped figure, the mom of two posed from a luxurious bathroom and backed by a segmented white wall divider.

All abs and showing off her gym-honed shoulders, Amanza modeled a cheetah-print bikini in tan and black, one also boasting green criss-cross ties at the neck, plus barely-there briefs.

Also sporting a small watch, the ex to NFL player Ralph Brown sizzled as she finally showed her face with a swipe, here angling a hip and gently tugging on the bikini’s top.

Amanza also showed off her arm tattoos, writing: “Is it still a thirst trap when you’re fully hydrated and compliments make you uncomfortable? Asking for a friend.”

Amanza joined Selling Sunset on Season 2 of the series, now on its fifth season. Fans have watched her juggle her career with a challenging single motherhood status, this as she raises kids Braker and Noah. When she split from ex Ralph, Oppenheim Group cofounder, Jason Oppenheim, co-signed for an apartment, ensuring she had a place to stay.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amanza Smith got closer to Christine Quinn

Fans have been watching Christine Quinn, 33, feud with virtually every cast member on the show, although it looks like she’s forged a friendship with Amanza.

“I am the only one, aside from one other person in the office, that gets along with [Quinn]. I will probably be the only one that actually goes over and sees the baby, holds him and swaddles it,” Amanza told Mail Online last year, this as blonde bombshell Christine welcomed son Christian.

“I adore her. But you hear so much. If some of the stuff she has done to others she ends up doing to me, then obviously we will not be friends anymore,” Smith added. Quinn is best known for clashing with 40-year-old costar Chrishell Stause, plus Mary Fitzgerald.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.