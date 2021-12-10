Selling Sunset star Maya Vander losses her baby due to stillbirth, says ‘I do not wish this on anyone’

Maya Vander loses baby due to stillbirth. Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset star Maya Vander just shared some devastating news about her pregnancy and she’s getting tons of support from her costars. During Season 4, Maya announced that she was pregnant once again and things appeared to be going well.

However, a few hours ago the 39-year shared a sad post on social media and announced the loss of what would have been her third child with husband David.

The reality TV personality was beyond excited to welcome her baby boy and had already picked out a name for him. Baby Mason would have joined his two-year-old brother Aiden and one-year-old sister Elle but sadly he didn’t make it past 38 weeks.

Maya Vander announces loss of baby to stillbirth

The Selling Sunset star took to social media a few hours ago to share the devastating news about the death of baby Mason. She posted a photo of a box containing baby clothing and revealed that a routine checkup with her doctor yesterday turned out to be her worst nightmare.

“Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a stillbirth at 38 weeks,” wrote Maya on her Instagram page. “I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics.”

She explained, “Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me.”

Maya made it known that she decided to share the sad news with the world to avoid any painful questions about her pregnancy going forward.

“Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date.’ question,” said Maya. Before ending her short post, the heartbroken mama shared some sweet words for her baby boy.

“You will always be in our heart baby Mason,” said Maya.

Maya Vander’s Selling Sunset castmates send her love and support

After the Selling Sunset star shared the heartbreaking news her castmates have rallied behind the mom-of-two. The women have been showing their love and support for both Maya and her husband David regarding their loss.

Chrishell Stause wrote a heartfelt comment which read, “This is the unimaginable. It’s hard to find words. My heart aches for you and your family. You are surrounded by so much love. Here for you for absolutely anything you need.”

While Mary Fitzgerald wrote, “Sending you prayers, love, and strength.”

“Maya I love you so much,” said Heather Rae Young, while newbie Vanessa Villela wrote “I’m so sorry Maya! I love you very much and I’m here for you.”

Our condolences go out to Maya Vander and her family as they grieve this devasting loss.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.