Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald speaks out after heartbreaking miscarriage

If you haven’t seen the new season of Selling Sunset, grab a box of tissues before you’re ready to Netflix and chill because it will be emotional.

Spoiler alert: OG cast member Mary Fitzgerald and her husband, Romain Bonnet, were overjoyed at the news that they were expecting their first child together.

However, the happy tears soon turned into sad ones as, later in the season, Mary suffered a miscarriage.

She recently took to social media to thank fans of the show for their support and shared resources for others going through similar situations.

Mary had the support of her entire cast, who had their own drama going on at the Oppenheim Group as per usual.

Season 7 featured several feuds among the women, a slew of over-the-top outfits that we’ve never seen real estate agents wear in real life, and, yes, some stunning mansions were also thrown into the mix.

Season 7 is not over yet! The reunion is set for November 15, so mark your calendars.

Mary Fitzgerald thanks Selling Sunset fans for their support after her miscarriage

Selling Sunset viewers have been rallying around Mary after she boldly revealed her pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage on the show.

In a recent post on Instagram, the Netflix star expressed gratitude for the lovely messages she’s been receiving since the new season started airing.

“Sending you all love & light, if anything I went through on the season resonated with you I hope you feel the giant hug I am giving each and everyone of you,” Mary wrote in the caption.

The 43-year-old also told her 2.2 million followers that she’s been reading the positive messages for her and Romain.

“This season was very personal for us but we appreciate the support more then you know,” she added.

Chrishell Stause says castmate Mary Fitzgerald is ‘brave’ for sharing her story

Mary’s post has racked up thousands of likes and comments, with a lot of women sharing their miscarriage stories as well.

We spotted Mary’s castmate, Chrishell Stause, in the comments, and she had some kind words for her friend.

The actress said she was happy to see that Mary has a community of supporters and called her “brave” for sharing that aspect of her life on camera.

Pic credit: @themarybonnet/Instagram

“It’s beautiful that some people will now feel comfortable to share in their lives so they don’t have to go through it alone. Love you❤️,” said Chrishell.

Selling Sunset Season 7 is currently streaming on Netflix.