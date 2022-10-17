Mary Fitzgerald attends the Revolve Festival in April 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Mary Fitzgerald looked stunning as she shared throwback photos from a shoot she took part in this summer.

In the first snap, the Selling Sunset beauty wore nothing but a pair of western-style boots and earrings as she straddled a chair and held a cowboy hat in her hand.

In the second image, she wears a sheer skirt and pussy-bow blouse by Kaftan Studio as she poses in a field at sunset.

In a third photo, Mary shows off a tattoo that runs the length of her spine in a pretty, backless gown by Steven Khalil.

She excitedly shared the photos, explaining that she was about to take part in a second shoot with the same photographer, Lindy Lin.

Mary wrote in her caption on Instagram, “So excited for today because I am shooting with @lindylinphoto again! The last shoot we did turned out SO beautifully and she is so talented. Can’t wait to see how this next one turns out too🙌🏼😍.”

Mary Fitzgerald shows off her stylish looks

Mary Fitzgerald always looks glamorous on the hit Netflix TV show.

Recently she took to Instagram to ask her 2.2 million followers to choose their favorite look.

The real estate stunner posted a carousel featuring seven different outfits, some casual and some glammed up to the max.

The blonde beauty showed off her enviable designer wardrobe, which included an Hermès Birkin bag, Kat McConie shoes, and Vivienne Westwood jewelry.

She wrote, “Some of my favorite outfits and looks this year! Which one is your fav?➡️ Niko wanted a feature in the first one😂” as the first snap featured her pup!

Mary Fitzgerald celebrates her anniversary with Romain Bonnet

This week, Mary posted a sweet Instagram photo to celebrate three years of marriage to her husband, Romain Bonnet.

The black and white photo shows the pair sitting curbside as Romain smolders for the camera and Mary gazes at him lovingly.

She wrote a sentimental caption on the post, saying, “Happy anniversary my love❤️‍🔥🫶🏼 Everyday is so much better and brighter with you in it. I am so excited to keep doing this life with you. I love you so much! Xxx”

The pair tied the knot on October 12, 2019, and their wedding was filmed for season two of Selling Sunset. However, they previously had a small civil ceremony around 18 months before!

US Magazine shared a timeline of the couple’s relationship to clear up any mystery. At the time, the couple were plagued by rumors of a showmance.

Mary insisted to the magazine that their romance was the real deal, “They’re like, ‘The show’s fake. This is all fake.’ We’re like, ‘What are you talking about? You see all of our family! How can you fake that? That was our wedding!’ People sign a certificate all the time before they do their actual wedding.”