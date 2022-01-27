Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause opens up about divorce from Justin Hartley, calls it ‘humiliating’

Chrishell Stause talks about her divorce from Justin Hartley. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause opened up about her life in her new book Under Construction, including her “humiliating” divorce from actor Justin Hartley. The divorce played out on the popular Netflix show after Chrishell revealed she was blindsided when her now ex-husband filed for divorce without warning.

Since then Chrishell has moved on but is currently single– after her relationship with Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim came to an end. The pair showed off their romance on social media but revealed a few months later that they had called it quits because Chrishell was ready to start a family and Jason was not.

The real estate agent has been focusing her energy on selling million-dollar houses and of course completing her book. In the publication, Chrishell opened up about her very public divorce from the This is Us actor.

Chrishell Stause says divorce from Justin Hartley was ‘humiliating’

E! News shared excerpts from Chrishell’s memoir in which she got personal about her past relationships including her marriage to Justin Hartley.

“I didn’t mind my love life being public because it was something I was so proud of,” noted Chrishell. “I always wanted to have a family, and at the time I thought I was with the love of my life. However, I never could have predicted how it all came crashing down so forcefully.”

Viewers saw the demise of Chrishell’s marriage play out on Season 3 of Selling Sunset as her castmates rallied around the heartbroken reality TV personality. After she found out that Justin had filed for divorce, the 40-year-old had to quickly pack up her belongings and move out of their marital home.

In the book, Chrishell admitted that the situation is not one she ever imagined.

“When I got married, I imagined being eighty years old on a porch with my husband someday…” she revealed. “I never could have predicted how it all came crashing down so forcefully. Divorce is humiliating, and it can make you feel like a failure as a person.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chrishell Stause considered quitting Selling Sunset amid divorce

In her book, the Selling Sunset star revealed that she almost quit the show amid the painful divorce but eventually decided to keep filming.

“I have been asked so many times why or how I continued to film Selling Sunset through it all,” said Chrishell. “I contemplated quitting.”

However, she said producers convinced her against it and made sure “I knew that the show was not looking to exploit my pain, but instead would allow me to share my story on my own terms.”

“I had just lost my dad that year, and now I was losing my husband and best friend, my teenage stepdaughter… and many of the friends who were his friends before we met. I ultimately decided I couldn’t lose my job too,” explained Chrishell.

Selling Sunset Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.